China Plans To Build Unstoppable Superweapon, But There's A Big Problem

China is rapidly attempting to expand its military capabilities before a potential invasion of Taiwan.

China claims to be planning a new kind of superweapon, but it might not go the way dictator Xi Jinping expects.

China is rapidly expanding its military capabilities across all of its forces. Its navy is continuing to pump out new ships, its air force continues to build fighter jets as it tries to develop a stealth bomber and the CCP is attempting to modernize its ground forces.

The reason?

There is a looming war over Taiwan, and China is trying to have a force strong enough to take the island through military action.

China Claims New Superweapon Will Be Built

Chinese state media released a video on Tuesday claiming there are plans to build a futuristic aircraft, according to the New York Post.

The warship allegedly will be able to launch unmanned fighter jets and hypersonic missiles. It has a length of 800 feet, according to the same report.

You can see a mock-up of the alleged superweapon below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is all fun to debate and wonder about, but allow me to bring everyone back down to reality. Does China realize that the United States has long-range missiles capable of hitting things at any altitude necessary?

Let's imagine for a moment this futuristic carrier-style aircraft is built and goes up high into the air for a war.

It will be immediately targeted and instantly come crashing right back down to Earth in a massive fireball.

Imagine spending billions and billions of dollars on a superweapon… that can be obliterated with a single missile?

Not very smart allocation of resources, is it?

Best of luck to China. They're going to need it in a conflict with the United States and our allies. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.