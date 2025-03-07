Secret Chinese Military Compound Discovered.....And It Raises Lots Of Questions: PHOTOS

It appears China has built a bizarre secret military compound…..with ties to history you definitely won't see coming.

China is rapidly building out its military capabilities and all eyes are on Taiwan. The window for a possible invasion of the island opens in 2027.

Unlike most of the topics you see cringe influencers and politicians debating, China is an actual problem and Taiwan falling would have a devastating impact on the American economy.

Chinese military compound discovered tied to Osama bin Laden.

Well, we have a very wild Chinese military update uncovered by some online sleuths. It appears the Chinese military built a carbon copy replica of Osama bin Laden's Abbottabad compound at a training site outside Korla.

The discovery has been making waves on social media and in military circles online. It's incredibly bizarre.

You can see a side-by-side comparison of Bin Laden's compound (left) compared to the Chinese version (right) below.

It's clearly an exact replica. You can also see it for yourself on Google Maps here.

This situation is honestly so strange that I don't even know where to begin or what the reasoning could be. It's worth noting Pakistan gave China tech from the stealth helicopter that crashed on the bin Laden raid.

You can bet every dollar you have that the Chinese have done their best to reverse-engineer the helicopter. Have they succeeded? No idea, but seeing how the Chinese military steals most of its designs, it wouldn't surprise me.

Now, what could the purpose of this newly-discovered compound be? There's only one real answer that is plausible.

They're using it to train on helicopter insertions and CQB. You have to realize the Chinese haven't been in a real fight in generations. Their military, while growing, is completely untested. They likely see the bin Laden raid as a shining example and want to be able to do the same thing with their special operations forces.

The building next to it that appears to be an office compound or an apartment, would also be used for CQB purposes. There's literally no other explanation that seems plausible to me.

The bad news for China is that they simply do not have the men or experience to ever match American CQB skills. Those skills are perfected in actual combat, which China hasn't seen in a long time. They can train on a mock-up compound all they want, but until the bullets start flying, they won't know what they're capable of. Let's hope that doesn't actually happen because a conflict with China will be brutal. No matter what, it's an incredibly strange discovery that has definitely grabbed my interest. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.