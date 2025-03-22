Chilling Titanic Letter Found, Sent Days Before Disaster

I feel like every few years, society starts to get fascinated again with the Titanic. It's been sunk for over a century now, but we don't care. It's just one of those things that will always grab our attention.

It's the Hooters girl of disasters, if you will. We'll always stare at a Hooters girl, and we'll always be intrigued by the Titanic.

Anyway – weird analogy aside – our girl is BACK in the news once again. This time, it's because an old letter, sent from the ship itself mere days before it sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic, has resurfaced just in time to be auctioned off.

This bad boy was sent on official RMS Titanic paper on April 11, 1912 – three days before the Titanic struck an iceberg and sent Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet plummeting into the freezing cold water.

It's apparently from a teen who went by Thomas Cupper Mudd, who was updating his mother on his whereabouts. Mudd, 16, was one of the youngest passengers on the Titanic.

If you want to dabble in this piece of history, you have until March 27th to get those bids in! It's estimated to go for at least $40,000, so this auction – held in London – ain't for the queasy!

Take a look:

Thomas knew things weren't great

Yeah, I know – tough to read. I've never understood how anyone read ANYTHING back in the day. They all must have been so much smarter than us.

Anyway, lucky for you, I have a translator! And by that, I mean the official auction page.

Dear Mother & all at home. I am now taking the opportunity of sending you a few lines about how we started from Southhampton [sic]...

We have been having very rough weather but the ship is so steady you would hardly know it was moving, was it not for the throbbing of the engines. We are now nearing Queenstown. The ship is like a magnificent palace.

The lounge & dining hall are very beautiful. We are having excellent food. I have made friends with a young English gentleman and he is very nice indeed. The beds are very nice also with plenty of covering to keep warm also they have spring mattresses...

Excuse writing as the ship is rolling a good bit. Now I must close. With love to all. I remain, your loving son Tom.

Rough weather? Yikes. Don't love that. Ominous, indeed.

Anyway, there you have it! A piece of history could be yours for only $40k. Seems like a weirdly dark artifact to want, but I also put in a few bids on OJ Simpson's golf clubs earlier this week, so who am I to judge?

Rest in peace, Thomas. Rest in peace, Titanic.