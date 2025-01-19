Gracie Hunt Is Headed To Her 7th Straight AFC Championship, Livvy Dunne Mourns TikTok & Gelo Takes Down Lions

It's a tough day for Lions fans with Super Bowl tattoos

The Kansas City Chiefs have done it again. They won a Divisional Round playoff game and are headed to their 7th straight AFC Championship game.

How did they do it? The same way they always have. Somehow, Travis Kelce is running down the middle of the field wide open, and somehow they continue to get calls.

It's a figment of your imagination if you believe there's something going on here. The Chiefs are simply a very, very good team.

It's a happy coincidence that they're now 7-0 when referee Clay Martin's crew suit up for one of their games. There's absolutely nothing going on at all.

Teams all over the NFL get calls like this one. You know the unnecessary roughness call when two teammates from the other team collide with one another in the general area of the team's quarterback.

That gets called all the time, all around the league. Troy Aikman is overreacting here.

I'm sorry, I forgot to point out that the force of the two Houston Texans players colliding did force their breath downwards into Patrick Mahomes' head and neck area. And really, at the end of the day, these are the kinds of hits the NFL wants to take out of the game.

So how do the Chiefs keep doing it? They're just a very, very good team, as I said before. Calls like this, especially in the playoffs when it's a one-point game late in the third quarter, have no impact on the game whatsoever. None.

I know you're hurt and the prospects of another Jackson Mahomes Super Bowl appearance has you down. But these calls aren’t the issue.

Look on the bright side, Gracie Hunt will be dropping at least one more Red Friday and as much of a fan of her work as I am, let's hope it's the last one of the season.

Now to "America's Team" coming up short against the Washington Commanders. The Detroit Lions went 15-2 during the regular season and locked up the No. 1 seed.

They looked like a team on a mission. Nobody was supposed to stand in their way and then this happened. LiAngelo Ball performed at Ford Field and the Lions fell apart before our very eyes.

I'm not blaming LiAngelo here. He has a hit, he's making a name for himself in the music industry. This is one is on the Lions for extending the invite to him.

You don’t go for the up and comer in the playoffs. The move here is a big name, an established star from the Detroit area.

An entertaining first half quickly turned into the Commanders imposing their will on the Lions in the second half. Detroit came in injured and added to it during what turned into a two-score home loss in the playoffs.

Gelo didn’t help, again not his fault, and neither did Lions fans who didn’t learn from their preemptive tattoo mistakes. But the Commanders deserve a ton of credit.

Their rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was prepared to go into Detroit and shakeup the NFC's side of the playoffs. He went 22-of-31 for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

He added 51 yards on 16 carries as the Commanders scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to pull away and end the Lions season with a score of 45-31.

The two games today, the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams going up against the Philadelphia Eagles, will determine who joins the Chiefs and Commanders in the next round.

I hate to say this, but this could be a rough couple of days for Shane Gillis.

His Eagles could definitely lose at home to the Rams today. And then Ohio State could beat Notre Dame on Monday night in the National Championship game. Best of luck to him and his teams, especially tomorrow night.

Beep beep

Let's cleanse the palate momentarily before the Chiefs heiress rubs it in our face again. Here's a wholesome moment between a man and his best friend.

He left his dog alone in his car, I'm sure, for just a second with the air conditioning or heat, depending on the conditions, blasting.

As he approached, he noticed his horn was beeping. This wasn’t his dog's first time alone in the car and his go-to move apparently is to start humping the steering wheel.

Sure enough, he walks up to find his dog going to town and beeping the horn with each thrust. The look on the dog's face after he gets busted tells it all.

His need to hump the steering wheel isn’t a compulsion he's proud of. If you leave him alone again, he'll do it again and the shame cycle will start all over.

This is a dog I could hang out with.

We need to bring back the pregame flamethrower to defrost the field

Brooke

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

Brilliant work on the Brooke Shields vaginal refresh status follow-up.

However, it would appear that she did take on plenty of suitable customers if she needed a labia reduction and/or refresh procedure to begin with…..

She was a beautiful 6-footer back in the day and after all, so together with that fervent drive and lust she describes in her memoir, there were probably a handful horses who stretched the curtains and dried-up the fruit.

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

Paul, you know how to paint a picture. Some people, whether it's a gift or a curse, have a need to overshare. Brooke appears to be one of those.

I'm sure you’re not the only one who reached the conclusion that you did.

Playoffs

- John from SD sends:

Chiefs were going to win that game one way or another. The zebras made it obvious and made it easy for the Chiefs. Texans, too many mistakes to stay in it, same with the Lions.

Grilled chicken for the playoff games.

SeanJo

You said it John. There was no way the Chiefs were losing that game. Whether you believe the referees are always finding ways to give them help or not. They definitely helped them out on Saturday.

I love the playoff grilled chicken and playoff meat in general. It adds to the entire experience. I'm on the road this week and, unfortunately, didn’t get any playoff meat yesterday. But today’s a new day.

Who knows what's on the menu today? If I'm asked, I'll suggest some playoff meat.

That's it for this Sunday morning. Enjoy the playoff games today and the National Championship tomorrow night. We don’t have many more games left in the season.

I'll see you next week. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

