The Chicks Were Horrible At The Democratic National Convention

DNC viewers and attendees were hoping for Beyonce or Taylor Swift to surprise them last night, but instead they got The Chicks as the country group delivered a painful, off-key rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

As last night's festivities began, the trio that used to go by the name Dixie Chicks before dropping the first part due to their belief that its Confederate roots were offensive, took the stage to sing an a cappella version of our national anthem.

It was… something. To be honest, I completely forgot about The Chicks the last few years, but one thing's for certain - they sure as heck weren't practicing or working on their vocals during their time off. Forget Chicks, this sounded like screeching chicken and only got worse as it went on!

COVER YOUR EARS!

Immediately, social media began criticizing the performance, while others wrongly held out hope that at least they'd be able to hear Beyoncé or Taylor Swift save the night later on, only for that to never end up happening either.

Social media users chimed in with comments ranging from "Dixie Clowns," to having some laughs about the harmonies being WAY off. Others said it was par for the course for the once-massive country group that quickly fell into oblivion after criticizing America shortly after the September 11th attacks as America was gearing up for a military response in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Ironically, the group had no issue last night showing their support for Kamala Harris, despite the Biden Administration currently being involved in multiple wars. Funny how that double standard always happens when it involves a political party side. In the words of former President George W. Bush, I guess it really is "you're either with us, or against us."

Between The Chicks butchering the Anthem and John Legend's questionable decision to try and cover Prince of all people the night before, it appears that the Republicans may have won the music battle so far - I'd rather listen to Lee Greenwood's ‘God Bless The USA’ over the others any day of the week.