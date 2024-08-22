John Legend's DNC Performance Is Roasted By Both Parties

In a shocker to nobody, musician John Legend performed at the Democratic National Convention last night. However, instead of performing one of his own songs, the Grammy award-winning artist decided to cover Prince of all people - and let's just say, it didn't go too well.

A quick scroll through social media showed that both Democratic and Republican viewers had mixed reactions, to say the least, about Legend's performance.

"John Legend performing ‘Let’s Go Crazy'… WTF?" wrote one Twitter user, while others also questioned Legend's choice of trying to cover someone as iconic (and difficult) as Prince.

As seen from the clip above - except for a few VERY awkward attendees that tried to dance despite clearly not knowing the song whatsoever and had no idea who Prince probably even was, everyone else just bobbed their head and stared.

JOHN LEGEND COVERED PRINCE AT THE DNC

Not great for John Legend, who literally had one job last night - hype up the crowd as he played the song as an introduction for Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz, the Governor of Prince's birthplace of Minnesota.

The overall reaction by many was a frustrated eyeroll and sigh, as once again John Legend had to be a part of a televised event that didn't nearly live up to how someone like Prince would have done.

JOHN LEGEND IS JUST… ANNOYING

The problem is that John Legend is much like Alex Rodriguez - talented, but their presence alone and being shoved constantly in our face is annoying after a while.

I mean this guy is the go-to for every single award show, anniversary show, tribute, televised fundraiser and more - yet still, I can't find ONE single person that can actually tell me THREE songs that John Legend has released himself.

Really though, anytime there's something where the television network needs a music performer, they ALWAYS go with either John Legend, Kings of Leon, Alicia Keys or Pitbull.

I even wrote about it earlier this year in this tweet!

Between VP candidate Tim Walz rambling about being SO proud that he was an assistant football coach last night while speaking at the DNC, to performers like Lil Jon (as he would say - WHAT?) or the snoozefest, that is John Legend - I have to ask you, the audience - would you rather see John Legend on stage like last night or someone like Kid Rock who performed his hit song ‘American Badass’ at the RNC?

.