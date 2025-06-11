Chicago's Moron Mayor Brandon Johnson Equating ICE Raids To The Civil War Shows Just How Dumb He Is

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson opened up his mouth this week to show us, once again, how big of an idiot he truly is by sharing thoughts on the ICE illegal alien raids.

The last time I checked in with this moron was back in February when he had one of the worst approval ratings in the history of politics. At that point, just 6.6% of Chicago voters had a "favorable" view on Suge Knight Johnson, who loves to play the tough-guy act.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Fast-forward to this week & Johnson, who seems to have a clear disdain for white people, wants us all to know that the ICE raids are "the U.S. if the South won the Civil War."

Does Brandon have any idea how many illegals Obama deported during his Presidency? Of course not.

What if I told Chicago Mayor Johnson that Obama deported more people in his first three years than Trump did in his first three years in office?

It's true, numbnuts.

That's not a right-leaning media outlet spewing that data. That's from the Washington Post in 2019.

"The Trump administration’s immigration jails are packed, but deportations are lower than in Obama era," the Post had to admit at the time.

In reality, Trump wasn't nearly as good deporting people as Obama was during his term. Do you think dummy Brandon Johnson realizes that? Absolutely not, because he's a stone-cold moron who just spouts the racist thoughts coming out of his head.

"Though President Trump has made cracking down on immigration a centerpiece of his first term, his administration lags far behind President Barack Obama’s pace of deportations. Obama — who immigrant advocates at one point called the "deporter in chief" — removed 409,849 people in 2012 alone. Trump, who has vowed to deport "millions" of immigrants, has yet to surpass 260,000 deportations in a single year," the Post continued.

"And while Obama deported 1.18 million people during his first three years in office, Trump has deported fewer than 800,000."

The ACLU even liked to call Obama the "Deporter-in-Chief" during his term.

Someone should ask Johnson about these facts at a press conference, especially once Chicago gets lit on fire this summer by these idiots who didn't burn down cities when Obama deported what was called "a historic number of deportations."

The final tally was roughly 3 million people removed from the U.S. by Obama. Again, that's straight from NPR.

Any comment, Brandon?

Will Brandon Johnson keep Chicago safe when the riots start this summer?

This should make the people of Chicago feel safe. This guy would rather see the city burn than do the right thing. Don't take my word for it. Listen to his voice.

You make the call.