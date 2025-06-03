Chicago Strip Club Is Hosting A Caitlin Clark Look-Alike Contest

A strip club in Chicago is rolling out the welcome mat for WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Deja Vu Showgirls, which, according to their website, "features the hottest totally nude dancers and the best strip club experience in Chicago," is hosting a Caitlin Clark lookalike contest after the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky game on Saturday.

The winner of the lookalike contest walks away with $500, according to an announcement on Instagram by club operator Mike Dickinson, who owns several adult establishments.

"This Saturday we know #caitlinclark @caitlinclark22 will be in #chicago for the #WNBA game between the #chicagosky and #indianafever - after the game Deja Vu Showgirls - Chicago @chicago_dejavu is having a $500 Caitlin Clark look alike contest!," Dickinson wrote.

"Bring your best ponytail 3 point look and walk out with cash!"

Hosting a Caitlin Clark look-alike contest is a decent way to market your strip club

While Clark is likely to be in Chicago on Saturday, it's not clear that she'll play. On May 26, the Fever announced that she was expected to miss a minimum of two weeks due to a quad strain.

With a two-week minimum given as the timeline for her injury, it's presumed that she'll miss the rematch with mebounder extraordinaire Angel Reese. That's too bad. The league cashes in when these two are on the floor together.

The timeline would make Clark's first potential return to action on Tuesday, June 10, against the Atlanta Dream. Whether she's sidelined or not, that shouldn't put a damper on the strip club's Caitlin Clark look-alike contest.

I mean, let's be real, who doesn’t want $500 for pulling their hair back into their "best ponytail 3 point look?" This is the American Midwest where the contest is taking place. The competition should be fierce.