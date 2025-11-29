Chevy's Tear-Jerker Holiday Commercial Will Rip Your Heart Out, But Shows What America Needs To Get Back To

Ah yes, it's officially that time of year again. My favorite time of year. I have this day circled on the calendar every year, and it never disappoints.

It's here, boys and girls. The official Chevrolet holiday commercial is HERE, and, once again, it will reduce you, your wife, and anyone else who comes into contact with it to a puddle of tears.

It's become tradition around here, sort of, for me to break down Chevy's holiday ad each year. It started in 2023, when the bowtie unleashed an absolute heartbreaker out of nowhere about a grandparent who was struggling with Alzheimer's.

That commercial, specifically, went viral because it was a pretty heated year in this country. I feel like that's when ‘wokeism’ not only peaked with the Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light stuff, but also started to die.

Anyway, that Chevy commercial was one of the first real ads post-Bud Light that showed us the way forward, and they've been on a roll ever since.

But this one? This year? This commercial you're about to see? It goes straight to the top. It's the ‘Last Crusade’ of Chevy holiday ads.

Grab you some of them Kleenexes from the utility closet, and settle in. You're about to get your hearts ripped out:

Chevy does it again, somehow

Whoaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie. Holy cow. Did Chevy do it again, or WHAT? Just an absolute rollercoaster ride from start to finish. As a parent, it hits home, obviously.

I'm in the early stages of that commercial right now. I'm the flashback scene. I have a one-year-old and a four-year-old. We are in the THICK of it right now.

My one-year-old is sick. My four-year-old is just getting over being sick. Weird how that works! She's a full-on toddler. He just recently learned how to really throw a solid tantrum. The best.

We're in the foxhole right now, and it's tough. But buddy, I wouldn't trade it for anything. Well, maybe a few hours of peace and quiet on an NFL Sunday. But other than that? Nothing!

I know one day I'm gonna look back and wish to God we were still in them. Everyone does, right? We never, ever know the ‘good old days’ are here while we're living them. What did Andy Bernard famously say in the final scene of "The Office"?

"I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them."

That's what Chevrolet is showing us with this commercial. But, they also show us what lies ahead. The next chapter. A different chapter, but one that's, hopefully, just as fulfilling.

The shot of the empty backseat at the end? There is no SHOT I'm letting my wife get anywhere near this ad. She'd be useless all day. She'd literally melt. We'd get nothing done.

Well, Chevy. You've done it again. You've set a new bar.

This is the way, folks. Hope other companies are taking notes. There's no hidden message here. No fake virtue-signaling. No nonsense. No politics.

Parenthood. Growing up. Growing old. It's America.

Well done.