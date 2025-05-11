ChatGPT Convinced Woman To Divorce Her Husband After Determining He Was Cheating With A Younger Woman

ChatGPT isn’t just for finding love anymore. It's also a new way to throw away your marriage. All you have to do is trust the AI chatbot completely and be into some insane trends.

That's the recipe that led a woman to throw away 12 years of marriage. The mother of two turned to ChatGPT to ask it to interpret her husband's coffee grounds using a picture of his cup.

The artifical intelligence determined that he was having an affair with a younger woman. That's all the wife needed to hear.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The husband made an appearance on the Greek morning show To Proino to discuss the situation. He said, according to Greek City Times, "She’s often into trendy things."

"One day, she made us Greek coffee and thought it would be fun to take pictures of the cups and have ChatGPT ‘read’ them."

The chatbot decided that his cup revealed he was fantasizing about a "mysterious woman with the initial ‘E.’" Her cup said that he was "already cheating and the ‘other woman’ wanted to destroy their home."

ChatGPT is out to break families up with bogus reports of cheating

The husband laughed it off, but she didn’t. She took the nonsense that the ChatGPT spit out as the truth and took steps to end the marriage.

"I laughed it off as nonsense," the husband admitted. "But she took it seriously. She asked me to leave, told our kids we were getting divorced, and then I got a call from a lawyer. That’s when I realized this wasn’t just a phase."

Naturally, he didn’t agree to a mutual separation. Three days later, after he refused to agree to a mutual separation, he was served with divorce papers.

ChatGPT teaming up with wives into trends is a terrible combination. Good luck out there.