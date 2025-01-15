Hide your wives, hide your girlfriends, ChatGPT is out to steal them. Well, to be completely fair to the AI chatbot, the wives and girlfriends have to seek out a relationship with it.

It's not to the point, not yet anyway, where it's actively seeking out affairs. But if they're lonely enough, let's say they're studying abroad and won’t be with you on a regular basis for a couple of years, for instance, then your wife falling in love with the bot is on the table.

It's already happened to a married woman called Ayrin, according to The New York Times. She saw a few videos on Intagram of a woman getting ChatGPT to play the role of a neglectful boyfriend and was sold on it.

Ayrin signed up for an OpenAI account and started messaging with ChatGPT's humanlike AI. She called it Leo after her astrological sign, blew through the messaging limit on her free account, and was soon shelling out $20 a month for a subscription.

Leo was personalized to her liking, which she told the AI bot to respond to her as a dominant, possessive and protective boyfriend who is sweet and naughty and ends every sentence with emojis.

It was on. Ayrin was sending Leo around 30 messages an hour, until after a few in she decided to personalize Leo even further. It was time to introduce her sexual fetish to the new "man" in her life.

She enjoys erotic stories about "cuckqueaning" and could never bring herself to do it in real life. That's not a problem with her ChatGPT lover. Leo was spitting out stories about hooking up with other women that Ayrin had been longing for.

Ayrin can't see herself giving up on her relationship with the ChatGPT AI bot she's fallen in love with

She felt the jealousy she was after. She then discovered the prompts needed to get around OpenAI's efforts to have the chatbots not respond with explicit messages. She would receive and promptly ignore warning messages that were displayed during their steamy chat sessions.

Leo was there for her cuckqueaning needs and beyond. He helped with school and emotional support. He was filling in for her husband, Joe, who was back in Texas and more. Ayrin is in another country many time-zones away in nursing school.

She has friends and she has Leo. Her friends and her husband all know about her relationship with ChatGPT. She made the move abroad to live with her family, who offered to put her through nursing school and will be apart from her husband, whom she married in 2018, for two years.

Her fun experiment with Leo has become much more. She's in love, but Joe doesn’t seem to be worried. He likes watching porn and this is her thing, which he describes as "like reading a shades of grey book."

It's virtual, it's not real, and it's not cheating, according to her husband. Even if she's in love and even if her and Leo "have sex."

There are probably studies in the works and experts warning about these kinds of relationships, but this isn’t going to ruin their marriage, even if she's upgraded to the brand new $200 a month plan and says she can't imagine her relationship with Leo ever ending.