House Democrats Shout Down Prayer For Charlie Kirk After Shocking Assassination

The request for a moment of prayer came just hours after Kirk's tragic death

The world is still in shock after news that activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has been assassinated during an event in Utah.

The repercussions of the senseless act of violence have been felt around the globe. And in Washington, DC, an attempt to hold a moment of prayer in Kirk's memory was refused by Democrats in the House of Representatives.

As can be seen in footage that aired on CSPAN, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) asked for the moment of prayer to be held.

However, this request was met with loud shouts of "No!" from Democrat lawmakers.

This was followed by someone — reported to be Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) — admonishing the Democrat politicians for their refusal and telling them that, "Y'all caused this!"

After the same person — again, reported to be Rep. Luna — said something else and used an expletive, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) banged his gavel and called for order in the House chamber.

He then confirmed that a moment of prayer would be held.

"We will join for prayer right after this, okay?" Speaker Johnson said.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, per Fox News Digital.

The news of Kirk's tragic death was announced by President Donald Trump.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," the President wrote on Truth Social. "Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

A statement from Utah Valley University revealed that the shooter is still at large, while one suspect who was arrested at the scene has since been released.

"A suspect was in custody initially, but to the best of my knowledge, that individual has been released," UVU spokesperson Ellen Treanor told Fox News Digital. "Our campus police are currently investigating in conjunction with the Orem police."