Famous Liberal Makes Insane Comment About Daughter Competing Against Males: VIDEO

Cenk Uygur claims to have no issue with his young daughter competing against males.

The debate about transgender and male athletes in women's sports continues to dominate the news, and while many people think it's an insane thing to even consider - Kirk Herbstreit, for example - others don't see it as much of a problem at all.

That now includes the founder of the liberal news outlet The Young Turks.

Cenk Uygur is fine with daughter competing against males.

The basic reality is that males - even young ones - have a significant physical advantage over females. Males are stronger, bigger and faster more times than not.

That's why keeping males out of women's sports isn't just common sense, but also a safety issue. Cenk would disagree and has zero problem with his daughter suiting up against males, which is defined as a mammal with XY chromosomes.

"You’re so obsessed with this trans issue. You mentioned you have a 12-year-old girl; I have a 12-year-old girl. I don’t mind if she competes against trans girls in junior high and high school. What are you going to do? Check the genitals of all those kids? What are you guys nuts? Now on the professional level, that’s a different story," Uygur said during an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

Piers was quick to push back claiming he absolutely does mind, and Uygur's response to that was absolutely insane. He suggested genitals be inspected for kids.

"Alright, go check the genitals of all the kids, you loons. You total utter loons," the TYT founder said during the argument.

You can watch the exchange starting around 42:45, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I honestly can't even tell if Cenk is trolling or not. Back in the day, he seemed like a rational liberal. On the left? No question about it, but not crazy.

However, this is next level crazy. Putting the politics of the debate aside, it's a safety issue and it's a basic science issue. I have several female family members who were elite athletes in their prime, including professionally. They still lacked the muscle mass, speed or size to compete against male counterparts.

The differences grow as people age, but even as teenagers, there is a comically large gap between males and females. That's why women's basketball teams need to practice against men. It's so much faster that it makes games against women seem like slow motion.

Asking young females to go up against males is asking females to lose. That's the exact point Piers Morgan made about why there are different divisions for men and women.

What do you think of Cenk's crazy comment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.