WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's Confirms That There Are Celebrities In Her DMs

WWE superstar Liv Morgan confirmed what most people have already assumed: her DMs are a mess. She didn’t use those exact words, but she did confirm there are celebrities sliding in, which means it has to be full of insanity from regular folk.

It's all part of being one of the most recognizable names in the wrestling business. She's a former WWE Women's World Champion. When she steps into the ring, people tend to notice.

Morgan has already had MMA fighters publicly shoot their shot with her, and had a Grammy Award-winning rapper following her on social media recently. That's right, a few weeks ago, after the WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Drake popped up as a follower of hers.

It was that follow by Drake, which she doesn't brag about, that led to a question about celebs in her DMs during an appearance alongside fellow WWE star Dominik Mysterio on Hot Ones Versus.

The two had a choice of answering questions asked of them or clearing out their sinuses with spicy hot wings. Mysterio asked, "You were recently in the news after Drake started following you on Instagram. Who’s the biggest celebrity to unsuccessfully slide into your DMs?"

Liv Morgan was asked about celebrities sliding into her DMs on Hot Ones

Anyone expecting Morgan to name-drop is going to be disappointed. She's a professional. She's not running around naming names of the thirsty celebrities who have slid into her DMs for attention.

That would have been the easier path, but that's not the one she took. She would only confirm that there have been celebrities to pop in.

Their secret is safe with her. The only thing you need to know is, if the celebs didn’t have a chance after sliding into her DMs, you don't either.

After picking up her punishment for not answering and beginning to eat it someone off camera asks if any names of celebrities come to mind. She answers, "Yeah. There was a couple."

Not naming any names when you're still on top of your game is a smart move by Liv Morgan. That's the kind of info you keep in your back pocket until long after your career is over.

You hit the fan events and autograph tours for a couple of years, then you drop the "untold stories" book about your life in the ring with the celebrity names in it.

That's how you sell books and fund your retirement vacations.