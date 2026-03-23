CBS's Jenny Dell Is A March Madness Star, SportsCenter's New Host Has America's Attention & Dabo Is Dabbling

Also, is this the worst Monday of the year?

What a weekend. We haven't had one like that in a while. Probably since the end of football season, right? Maybe since mid-December, when we had college football playoff games on Friday and Saturday, and then meaningful NFL games on Sunday.

Think about that. It's been three months since we really had a sports weekend with something worth watching at all times. Now, the NCAA completely botched it by pumping out, (in)arguably, the worst possible TV schedule of all time, but whatever. We'll get to it. Dummies. Typical.

I don't want to complain right out of the box, though. This is our last full week of March. We're less than two weeks away from Easter. We've got more Madness this week. We've got the Augusta exit quickly approaching. We've got regular season MLB games starting in TWO days.

This is a good time of year, and it will be treated as such. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where CBS's Jenny Dell caps off a dominant opening weekend in a red dress.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED weekend of #content, ESPN's new SportsCenter host is a step in the right direction, Dabo at the NCAA tournament and is today the worst Monday of the year?

No. Come on.

Grab you a water to rehydrate after a big four days – throw it away and get a beer instead because you have a functioning penis – and THEN settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

I've decided to adopt Nebraska in the tourney

I've got no real dog in the fight when it comes to college basketball. I'm a UF fan at heart, but I really don't care about the basketball team. They do nothing for me.

And, frankly, it's great, because I can just watch March Madness as God intended – by rooting for the lowest seed in every matchup. Unfortunately, because NIL ruins everything, there really isn't a "Cinderella" out there right now. Technically, I guess, it's Texas and Iowa.

Those ain't Cinderellas. I grew up with George Mason. THAT was a Cinderella.

So, I've decided to adopt Nebraska from here on out. I admittedly don't watch basketball at literally any point of the year, besides the NCAA tournament.

Saturday night's Vandy-Nebraska game was the best basketball game I have ever watched in my life. I couldn't look away. The refs let them play for the most part. Neither team could miss a three. It was just an enjoyable experience.

And the crowd … my goodness, the crowd. What an atmosphere. It made all the difference in the world. Nothing else in this tournament has even come close to it yet.

And now we get Nebraska-Iowa Thursday night? What a dream. It's perfect. I'm all in on the Huskers.

What a weekend of #content!

One of the best parts of March Madness is listening to the local radio guys get to call moments like that.

Sometimes, they're just students who make the trip and suddenly find themselves in the middle of history. Other times, they're old dudes who have poured their lives into the team for 50 years, and FINALLY get to actually call a meaningful win.

Regardless, I could watch them all day. Speaking of …

It's #content time!

What is CBS DOING, thank goodness for Jenny & worst Mondays

The #content was predictably FLOWING this weekend. I couldn't bookmark things fast enough. All eyes were on you guys after a quiet few months, and y'all delivered. The internet always does.

Couple thoughts …

1. Mark screaming "Game's tied!" every 10 seconds, with each one a little angrier than the last, was perfect. Put it on a shirt!

2. You know who ain't making that mistake? New SportsCenter host Madelyn Burke. ESPN is finally starting to figure this thing out. Too late? Maybe. We'll see. This is a good start.

3. What was Dabo yapping about? I can't even imagine.

4. LOOK at that upcoming slate this week. This is why we grind in January and February.

Speaking of … let's rapid-fire this penultimate Monday of March into a big night of … nothing!

Yeah, I mean, that's just wrong. I like Big Cat, but that's an absurd take. For me, this is an easy one. The worst Monday of the year is usually the first Monday of the new year, as long as it doesn't fall on New Year's Day. If that's the case, then we skip a year.

Otherwise? Yeah, that is EASILY the worst Monday of the year.

You just took, essentially, two weeks off. For those who "worked" during the holiday week, it really wasn't work. You mailed it in every day. There were no meetings. You clocked out early and nobody cared, because nobody was around to care.

You had the week leading up to Christmas, which was a breeze. You had Christmas week. You had football on every single day. You drank during the afternoon on a Tuesday. You stayed up late every night. You golfed 12 times. The two weeks wrapped around Christmas and New Year's Day are the best two weeks of the year.

And then that Monday hits, and it all comes crashing down in spectacular fashion. Mondays already suck as is, but THAT Monday is on steroids. It's the most miserable feeling of the year, which is actually a good thing given it's the first Monday of the year. It doesn't get any worse.

OK, couple quickies on the way out. How bad was CBS' studio show this weekend? Furthermore, how awful was the Saturday and Sunday slate?

Just baffling:

Yeah, I mean … just baffling. Obviously, nobody is ever replacing Greg Gumbel in the studio. That's an unfair ask. But nothing about the crew worked. Nothing. At one point, they had a talking basketball on set. Seriously.

And the schedule? What are we DOING? I came home from church yesterday expecting a full afternoon of basketball, and instead I got Miami/Purdue at noon and that was pretty much it. Huh? Why are we cramming five games into the late window, and having one tip off at 10 p.m.? On a SUNDAY?

You had all day! I don't get it. Isn't the best part of March Madness the games being on every hour?

Oh well. At least we got Jenny Dell turning everyone on.

Take us into the week, Jenny!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Worst Monday of the year? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.