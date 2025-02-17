CBS News Humiliates Itself With Disgusting Holocaust Claim: WATCH

CBS News' Margaret Brennan dropped one of the most insane takes of the year.

The media has been out of control since Donald Trump returned to the White House as President, and that shouldn't surprise anyone.

The media lives to make itself the center of attention. It's the nature of the beast, but Brennan took things to a new level Sunday.

Margaret Brennan suggests free speech caused the Holocaust.

During an interview with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Brennan claimed the Holocaust happened due to too much free speech in Nazi Germany.

"Well, [Vice President JD Vance] was standing in a country (Germany) where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide and he met with the head of a political party that has far-right views and historic ties to extreme groups," Brennan said when talking about Vance going to Germany and meeting with the AfD.

Yes, Margaret Brennan thinks the Holocaust happened during WWII because "free speech was weaponized."

Just so we're all clear, this is as detached from reality as you can get. The murder of millions of Jews, ethnic minorities and political dissidents didn't happen because of free speech in Nazi Germany.

There was no free speech in Germany under Adolf Hitler. You either got in line with the Nazi party and the Third Reich or you were dealt with in extremely harsh fashion.

There was no freedom of the press, the right to protest or anything resembling free speech. Hitler steamrolled any and all opposition. By definition, authoritarian dictatorships are the opposite of pro-free speech governments.

I do not understand how CBS can let Margaret Brennan continue to go out and just get embarrassed like this time and time again. It's beyond embarrassing, and this might be her Mona Lisa in terms of all-time stupid remarks. I truly can't believe anyone on the planet believes free speech is responsible for the Holocaust.