JD Vance Humiliates CBS Reporter With Just Four Words: WATCH

Vice President JD Vance embarrassed CBS News' reporter Margaret Brennan over the weekend.

Vance hasn't even been in office a full week before going nuclear on the dishonest media with a masterclass of how to handle the press.

The issue at hand?

Vetting of refugees coming into America, and America's Vice President put on a clinic.

JD Vance destroys CBS News' Margaret Brennan.

Vance set the internet on fire when he made it crystal clear to Brennan on "Face the Nation" that he doesn't want bad people in the country and hit her with a "I don't really care" line.

Smash the play button below, and get ready to run through a brick wall.

He also pointed out that there's no need for America to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world. That seems to be common sense to anyone with an IQ above room temp.

And that's how you do it, folks. That's how you handle the press when people start pushing ridiculous talking points.

How fast can we get "I don't really care" slapped on some t-shirts? I'd love to wear one around Washington, D.C. to see what the reactions would be.

It's honestly incredible how good Vance is with the media. Remember when some Republicans were complaining he wasn't a smart VP pick?

That sure is funny in hindsight. The man is made for the moment, and he doesn't back down at all when it comes to handling the press.

Brennan wanted to play games and try to trap him. Instead, he just steamrolled her. Absolutely hilarious, and it has the internet talking for all the right reasons.