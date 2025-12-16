New TV Show About The CIA Looks Comically Bad, Faces One Giant Problem: PREVIEW

CBS is releasing a new show about the CIA, and it looks like a complete and total disaster waiting to happen.

The TV network got off to a bad start with the series when it was originally announced back in January as "FBI: CIA." The memes and reactions to the widely stupid name were awesome.

Now, it's simply titled "CIA," but a name change isn't going to save this Titanic of a show.

CBS' "CIA" looks shockingly bad.

The plot of the show is described as follows:

"CIA centers on two unlikely partners – Colin Glass, a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA agent and Bill Goodman, a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength."

Not a great start! A preview for the series was released on Monday, and it honestly resembles something I'd expect out of an "Always Sunny" episode making another "Lethal Weapon" film.

Give it a watch below, and try to not laugh the entire time.

"You guys work in the open. We work in the shadows."

Cringe!

You know some writer put that in the script and thought they absolutely cooked. They thought that was epic.

I can't believe how bad this show looks. Do people think the CIA is running around with the FBI getting into gunfights? It's an intelligence agency – not a law enforcement agency. Doesn't the average fifth grader know the difference?

Furthermore, the CIA doesn't operate within the United States, outside of *EXTREMELY NARROW* exceptions. A good example was when a CIA interrogation team was brought in for the Boston Marathon bombing investigation.

There's also long been whispers that CIA black ops teams and U.S. military Tier One elements have been active along the border against drug cartels. However, there's been little to no proof of that offered to the public.

Point being, CIA agents are running around tagging along with the FBI doing random hits. Utterly absurd. I'm willing to suspend reality in some ways when watching TV, but we all have our limits.

Maybe I'll be proven wrong when the show premieres on February 23rd, but I doubt it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.