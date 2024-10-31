Cavinder Twins Unleash Their Thing 1 & Thing 2 Halloween Costumes On Social Media

We made it. It's Halloween, and it's one of the biggest days of the year for influencers. The prep work that's gone into picking the right costume has been done. Now it's time to unleash it on social media.

This is all about engagement, this is all about numbers. Everyone, from those trying to build a large following to those with millions of followers, are firing off their Halloween costumes.

Some tease leading up to the big day, others wait until late the night before, and some do it the day of. Whatever the strategy, the hope is that today is a huge day.

Count the Cavinder Twins among those getting in on the action. Would you expect anything less from Hanna and Haley? They've got several large social media algorithms to feed.

This is a business after all. If you're not joining in on Halloween, then you're not trying anymore. You've given up, cashed out, and are ready to sip cocktails on a private beach.

The Cavinder Twins aren't there just yet and their Thing 1 & Thing 2 costumes prove it.

The Cavinder Twins dunk on their competition with their Halloween costume selection

There's much more to Halloween these days thanks to social media than grabbing a pillow case and knocking on strangers' doors asking for candy.

There are mapped out strategies that include selecting the right costume then creating content in the costumes before deciding which content belongs on which platform.

The best in the game don't flinch. Sure, it's a big day and there's work to be done, but they stay focused, knock out what needs to be taken care of then watch those engagement numbers as they rise.

The Cavinder Twins don't blink when it comes to content. Whether you're a fan or not of the Miami Hurricanes guards, that's something most can respect.

Happy Halloween. I hope your costume is at least half as good as the Cavinder Twins' selection.