Cavinder Twins Hop On A Mechanical Bull, Front Row Amy Leads Brew Crew To NLCS & Oklahoma State Goes Shirtless

It was a rough day for the Top 25 on Saturday.

Texas and Arch Manning are back

Saturday was a great day for those of us who love watching Top 25 teams lose to their unranked opponents. There were several of those kinds of upsets that took place in Week 7.

No. 25 Florida State lost at home to unranked Pittsburgh. No. 22 Iowa State lost to an unranked four-loss Colorado team. No. 21 Arizona State was blown out by unranked Utah. No. 15 Michigan went on the road and lost to unranked USC.

There were a couple of tight close calls as well, but no loss to an unranked opponent was bigger than Texas dominating No. 6 Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout. One of several games that I dozed off on the couch during.

Suddenly, Texas and Arch Manning are back. The Longhorns were one of the top teams a few weeks ago and played like one at home in their rivalry game.

That was a statement game for the Longhorns. They're not dead and buried like Penn State, who lost their third straight game.

But there was no bigger statement than the one No. 7 Indiana made on the road by taking down No. 3 Oregon. The Hoosiers are now 6-0 and have a Top 5 win on their resume.

I'm sure they're not setting themselves up for a disaster where they overlook an opponent while looking ahead because they bought into their own hype.

That would never happen. But if it does, and it happens to take place against an unranked opponent, I can’t say that I wouldn’t enjoy it.

An Eagles fan lets a reporter know he's a fan while he's being arrested

Fans in Philly had a tough week last week. The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the playoffs on one of the worst errors to end a season that you'll ever witness.

Then the Eagles lost two games in five days, the second one to a Giants team that entered the game with just one win on the same night the Phillies were sent home.

To cap off the night of misery for Philly sports fans, the Flyers opened the season with a loss. One fan didn't let those losses or the fact that he was being arrested get him down.

He gave Philadelphia sports reporter Dave Zangaro some love with a "Dave, I love your work" as police were leading him away in handcuffs.

Dave then had to make sure to return the favor to the fan who was having a less than ideal night. He said, "I want to give a shout out to a guy in a Saquon Barkley jersey."

He added, "He had a rough end to his night, in handcuffs, getting walked by before my postgame hit. Big fan of me, apparently, said he appreciates my work. So if you are listening or watching sir, I hope your night got better."

That's how fans roll in Philly. When they love you, they love you and nothing, not even being arrested, is going to keep them down. The Phillies season might be over, but the Eagles and Flyers have a long way to go.

Great news, Dolly Parton is not on her deathbed

Although the internet isn’t convinced that she's real. Her sister Frieda caused some panic among her fans when she asked for prayers as Dolly battled health issues.

The 79-year-old legend decided to set the record straight by letting everyone know that she's not on her deathbed with a video addressing the concerns.

She is dealing with some health issues, but she doesn’t have any plans on dying anytime soon. Dolly's video settled it, right? Not exactly.

People aren’t convinced that the Dolly that appears in the video addressing her health concerns is the real Dolly. Has she been cloned? Is this AI? What is going on, and where's the Dolly Parton they've grown to love?

She looks real in the video to me, but what do I know? I don't have endless hours to hunt for wrinkles or marks on Dolly's chest or to look for whether "something is not right with her" or not.

You take a look and decide for yourself. Here's the Dolly Parton that addressed concerns surrounding her health. Is she real?

Grilling/PSU

- John from SD sends:

Sorry it’s been a while, busy times and I kept forgetting to send you grilling pics. James Franklin needs to walk away, this has gone from bad to not recoverable. Another crazy CFB weekend and the Buckeyes keep rolling.



The team up north lost and a lot of other upsets, love it. Oregon and Auburn cheerleaders have to be two of the best in the country.

From the past couple of weeks. Strip steaks and salmon on a cedar plank.



Thanks for keeping SC rolling.

SeanJo

No problem John. I appreciate the grilling content. Keep the meat coming. The strip steaks and salmon look incredible.

As far as Penn State is concerned, James Franklin winning the games he was supposed to win helped a lot of people overlook when he lost the big games, but he's not winning those games anymore either.

It's ugly. It's over. It has to be.

I don’t know how he stays at Penn State after being ranked so highly to start the season, then dropping out of the Top 25 and losing three straight games. He's got to go.

That's it for this week's Sunday Screencaps. We've got another long Sunday of football thanks to an international game.

Game 1 of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays takes place tonight. Can both of the teams lose?

That would be great, but I'll take the Yankees firing Aaron Boone as a consolation prize. Unfortunately, I don’t think that's going to happen.

Enjoy the long day of football and the postseason baseball. As always, the inbox is open. Send your meat my way or anything else sean.joseph@outkick.com. If you're on Twitter, you can follow me there too.

