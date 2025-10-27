Carrie Underwood Melts Brains With Her Opry Dress, Landry Kiffin Rocks LSU Gear & AOC Makes My Ears Bleed

Whew. What a WEEKEND. Halloween hits high gear this week, and we're ready to attack it. The rest of the world may have already transitioned to Christmas – Lord knows I saw enough holiday commercials during yesterday's NFL slate – but we haven't. We won't.

We respect this holiday, and this week, around here. I even hear we've got a cold front barreling towards Florida later this week. In the 50s for Halloween? That's unheard of down here, and I refuse to NOT do it justice. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Carrie Underwood dominates the Grand Ole Opry like the Queen she is.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Landry Kiffin picked a solid weekend to post some LSU thirst, and Maggie Sajak whipped up some blue Margs and had herself a big final weekend of October.

What a menu! Who has it better than us today? Nobody.

Grab you a domestic for National American Beer Day, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Let's check in with AOC to start a big week

Feel like National American Beer Day is sort of a gimme for this class, right? If you really want to go patriotic, you have to go with something in the Yuengling universe. Coors Banquet has to be up there. I'm a Busch guy (hey now!), but I also don't ever say no to a Miller.

I'd usually pump out a Mount Rushmore here, but let's be honest – I've done this one before. We've got plenty to get to today. I don't need to fill space. Maybe for a Wednesday class, but not Monday. We just had a big weekend. My Dolphins looked like the 1972 Dolphins yesterday. Typical. Here comes the inevitable run to get us to 9-8 and the 14th pick in the draft. Incredible.

That being said, I'm in a good mood today because yesterday wasn't miserable. So, we're not going to rehash Mount Rushmores today.

Instead, we're going to check in with a few thousand folks who would never buy an American beer, mainly because they hate our country and need to be checked into a mental asylum.

Start our week, AOC!

What a weekend of #content!

My God. Amazing. First off – how bad does that last picture smell? You can just smell it through the screen.

Bernie hasn't showered since the Obama years. Zohran is a LUNATIC. I truly can't believe he's about to run New York City. AOC is just crazy enough to appeal to the purple-haired Libs with nose rings and "my body, my choice" shirts.

What a scene. Imagine spending your Sunday with those three. Just think about that for a second. Disgusting. Gives me the shivers just thinking about it.

Socialism is an illness, by the way. If you can't tell. I cannot WAIT to see it play out in America. Welcome to Florida, everyone! Act right when you get here.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big weekend. And I mean BIG:

Lane, Carrie & Maggie!

Another big weekend, and another 100 mph on the black by the internet. Well done, all. Couple thoughts …

1. Gracie working in a lift before another Chiefs win on primetime tonight. I had an AWFUL National Tight Ends Day yesterday, although Tucker Kraft nearly saved me last night. Need to bounce back tonight. Let's hammer some Rashee Rice overs and build that bankroll.

2. FSU lingerie, you say? Let's go to the OG FSU cowgirl herself and ask away!

Thanks, Jenn! Good to have you back in class. Been a minute. Can't wait to see how you attack Halloween.

3. Trump dance in Malaysia? Iconic. Imagine voting for AOC and smelly Bernie instead of THAT. Two different worlds, boys and girls.

4. Landry Kiffin at LSU again this past weekend? Well … let's go ahead and use that as a jumping off point for our first rapid-fire section of the week!

Lane … where we going, buddy?

So, here's my take …

I don't think Lane leaves Oxford. I said that before the LSU job opened, and I'm sticking with it. And I'm a Gators fan! I've wanted Lane in Gainesville for years now. Years. It's a pipe dream, especially in today's world of college football.

Recruiting means nothing anymore. Nada. It's all about the money. I don't know LSU's situation versus Ole Miss and Florida when it comes to NIL bank accounts. I'd imagine LSU has more than both, but they're also getting ready to pay Brian Kelly $26,000 a day (roughly) for the next seven years.

That's insane. Truly insane. Florida has to pay Billy Napier far less. I would assume that gives them just a little wiggle room.

That being said, Ole Miss really only has to pay Lane. Ole Miss is as much of a national title contender under Lane as LSU and Florida right now. Frankly, they're far more of a national title contender.

Oxford is far more forgiving than Baton Rouge or Gainesville. If the money is close, why in the world would he leave? He runs Ole Miss. Ole Miss is THRILLED with him. Would he have the same power at an LSU or Florida? I certainly don't think he'd have the same leash.

Also, don't include Penn State here. That's silly. Come on.

I think he stays. I think he would be smart to stay. I hope he comes to Florida. But, I think he stays. We'll see. #LaneWatch is BACK on for yet another fall. A tradition unlike any other.

Two more on the way out. First up? Maggie Sajak sees your National American Beer Day and raises you a big 'ol Dodger Marg:

Dodgers & Jays tied at 1 heading back to LA. I feel Toronto in 7 in my BONES. It just feels like the Jays' year. As much as I don't want Canada to win a thing right now, I'd gladly take them over Gavin Newsom's California.

Rock and a hard place stuff, though.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. Take us into it, Carrie Underwood!

