Danish Brewery Develops Most Useless Thing Ever: World's Smallest Beer

When I was a kid, I used to love flipping through the Guinness Book of World Records. Nothing made the school day fly by more than looking at pictures of the lady with the longest nails or learning about the life and times of the fat motorcycle twins.

Billy and Benny McCrary. Legends in the world of fat guys on tiny motorcycles.

But now we're getting all kinds of nonsensical records, and a Danish brewery just scored one of those: they've created the world's smallest beer.

…

…who the f--k was asking for that?

Denmark's Carlsberg has teamed with research institute RISE, the company Glaskomponent, and a miniature artist to make a tiny bottle of beer measuring twelve millimeters and containing about a single drop of non-alcoholic beer.

"The aim is that the beer’s moderate size and non-alcoholic content will inspire people to drink in a more responsible and moderate way," the company said in a statement. "In relation to the launch Carlsberg are also challenging students to create an even smaller beer."

Alright, I get it… kind of. But I think it's going to take more than a tiny beer to get people to listen to the message.

I'm all for responsible drinking, but I just feel like, since the invention of beer, it has been mankind's quest to find bigger beers. It's an instinct at this point. You see a large container of some sort and you think to yourself, "Man, imagine filling that with beer."

See? Instinct.

For instance, I know a restaurant that has a buy one, get one happy hour special. One time, they asked if I wanted two small beers or one giant beer.

Well, of course, I went with the giant beer. It made me feel like a Viking.

Nowadays, we're putting beer in hockey sticks and drinking nine of them at a baseball game, so I'm not sure how much excitement there will be about a tiny beer.

Still, it's a unique way to get a good message to the people… even if it won't quench any thirsts.