Cardi B Explains Why She Nuked Stefon Diggs From Instagram

The Grammy winner and the New England Patriots wide receiver are expecting a baby.

Crisis averted, everyone. True love isn't dead, and Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are still very much together.

The Grammy-winning rapper and Patriots wide receiver sparked breakup rumors earlier this summer after Cardi deleted all traces of Diggs from her Instagram. Some websites (not ours) even circulated the rumor that Diggs dumped her because her BBL surgery made her too smelly.

But according to Cardi, it wasn’t that deep.

"I’m very dramatic," she explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast last week. "That’s the thing. Something that to people is a big deal, to me, is not a big deal at the moment. And then it’s like, ‘Ugh.’ It became something that is not."

Host Alex Cooper asked if she deleted the photos or just hid them, and Cardi clarified: "I just archive. But I’m very dramatic. Like I’m the type of person that’s like, ‘Oh, okay.’"

Obviously, inquiring minds want to know what Diggs did to prompt the Instagram cleanse.

"It was for something that was very stupid and little. I forgot! Because I’m just dramatic like that," she said, laughing. "It was like, ‘Okay, we’ll see when he notice. He’ll notice soon.’ I’m so annoying."

And after it made national headlines, he noticed.

"He was like, ‘Why would you do that?’" Cardi recalled. "But you know, that’s the type of thing that we laugh about."

So there you have it: Everything's fine. Cardi was just in a mood.

She’s currently pregnant, by the way, with Diggs’ baby — her fourth child — and says she’s in a good place.

"I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby," she told CBS Mornings earlier this month.

Now we can all go back to minding our own business. At least until she's feeling dramatic again.