Camping World Dealership Shut Down After City Sues Over American Flag

A North Carolina Camping World dealership has been shut down due to consistently being fined by the local city council for proudly displaying the American flag.

According to the popular RV dealership's CEO, Marcus Lemonis, Camping World was forced to shutter one of their Greenville, North Carolina locations due to an ongoing legal battle between the company and the city council. Greenville's politicians are arguing that Lemonis is "violating city ordinances" due to the massive size of the American flag that has become synonymous with Camping World throughout the years.

Lemonis now says that he would rather go to jail than give into the council's demands to take down Old Glory.



CAMPING WORLD REMAINS DEFIANT IN THE NAME OF AMERICA

"We think the ordinance is wrong," Lemonis told North Carolina media outlet WTIB. " I think it’s also wrong council members have been working very actively to disparage my business and on Friday I had to consolidate modifications to two dealerships in town," he continued.

Efforts to resolve the dispute without getting the courts involved have now failed as Lemonis is ready to fight this for as long as he can.

"Not when they sue, not when I lose, not if they take me to jail, the flag is NOT coming down!" the former military member continued.

The Greenville, North Carolina flag is approximately 3200 square feet attached to the 130-foot pole.

RESIDENTS ARE FURIOUS WITH THE CITY COUNCIL

In response to closing his Greenville location, Lemonis tweeted out a video featuring him with other military members as well as local residents who appreciate seeing the Stars and Stripes whenever they drive by. Lemonis used the hashtag "#NeverComingDown" as the caption for the video.

The city council's move is quite a bold one, considering that Marcus's Camping World donated a good number of RV campers to help those in Western North Carolina have a place to live after the destruction Hurricane Helene caused.

Many on social media are coming to Camping World's defense, citing that the city council should have more important things to worry about than this. Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time that Lemonis and his RV dealership has faced controversy over their flags. Last year, Joaquin, California tried doing the same thing to Lemonis over the size of his flag at the store location there. However, the town eventually gave in and issued him a permit to continue flying it.

We'll see if Greenville's city council eventually do the same, but as of now, they appear determined to continue to battle this one out as they leverage fines against Camping World for its alleged code violations.

