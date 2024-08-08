Defiant Camping World CEO Will Not Take American Flag Down

A California RV dealership is proud to represent the United States of America even if the local government isn't.

Camping World, located just outside Stockton, California, is known for having giant American flags displayed across their 250 locations around the country. However, the San Joaquin County Community Development (say that 10x fast) ordered the dealership to take down Old Glory this past April due to safety concerns and a lack of a permit. I was today years old when I learned that someone needed a permit to fly the American flag on their own property, but California, am I right?

CAMPING WORLD IS REFUSING TO TAKE DOWN THE AMERICAN FLAG

County officials argue that the flag is too big and are concerned that if it should ever topple over, that it would fall onto other people's property or possibly even the highway. I am shocked, SHOCKED I tell you that out of ALL the company's locations, California had a problem with it. I always love those hypotheticals that the government will throw at ya - "this may happen… so you can't do it at all."

However, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis isn't backing down, telling a local FOX affiliate that as soon as he learned about the county's order, that he told the Stockton dealership to display the American flag and not to take it down whatsoever.

"If we felt like we were putting people in danger or causing any issues with air traffic, which would absolutely not be OK, then I wouldn’t do it," Lemonis told FOX40.

"It’s symbolism about how we feel about this country. We have a lot of veterans who work for us, and a lot of veterans who shop with us," Lemonis continued while adding that he is an immigrant himself and that he has a special appreciation for what the American flag stands for.

NOW THEY WAIT…

"I happen to be an immigrant. I was given the blessing of being able to enter this country and become a citizen, and I’m grateful for it… It’s been part of my life since I was a little child down in Miami, Florida, where we had the largest flagpole in Miami at our car dealership," the Lebanon-raised Lemonis continued. He says that they have since applied for a permit, which is still pending on whether it will be approved or not.

In a statement to FOX40, county officials said that "Camping World’s flagpole was installed with neither a building permit nor planning approval, therefore they are in conversation with the code enforcement division."

Congratulations California and San Joaquin residents, this is your government hard at work - really focusing on the important issues!