Cameraman Caught Checking Out Cricket Player's Feet, She Responds With The Money Hand Gesture

If you're looking to catch a glimpse at someone’s feet, it's going to cost you. We're just over a month and a half away from 2025 after all. There's money to be made on the internet with your feet.

An Australian cameraman was reminded of this fact when he got caught checking out a cricket player's feet recently. The now viral moment took place last week during a match between the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.

A Renegades player, Emma De Broughe, went down with an ankle injury and had to be helped off the field or pitch or whatever they call it in cricket. The cameraman later turned the camera towards the bench, found a player with her shoes off, and zoomed in.

There was only one problem. The feet didn't belong to De Broughe. The cameraman saw feet, some tape, and went for it. The commentators were discussing at the time whether the ankle injury was going to keep De Broughe from batting.

They quickly realized when the feet tried to avoid the camera that they belonged to Renegades rising star Milly Illingsworth, not De Broughe. She had her shoes off for an unknown and obviously unrelated reason while eating a banana.

Milly Illingsworth isn't giving away looks at her feet for free

After the mix-up, the camera found Illingsworth again, and this time she let everyone know that looking at her feet isn’t free by throwing up the money hand gesture. Later she mouthed the words "eyes up."

One of the commentators was concerned about how the 19-year-old would know about cashing in on feet pics. She said, "How do you even know about that Milly? That’s what I’m concerned about."

Illingsworth, who reportedly put her socks and shoes back on to bat, knows about such things because she isn't living under a rock.

You think, with more than 32k Instagram followers, she hasn't received a couple of wild DMs asking for feet pics? She absolutely has. People are animals on social media.