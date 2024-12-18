Cam Newton Doesn't Go To Strip Clubs For The Women, He Goes For The Guys

There are many reasons guys head out to the strip club. Some use the trip to unwind, while others are there to celebrate. There are even those, believe it or not, who show up for the scenery.

Thanks to Cam Newton, we have a new reason to add to the list of reasons one could plan a trip to one of the fine dancing establishments. This one just might top former NBA player Lou Williams' chicken wings excuse.

No, the former NFL quarterback turned full-time snappy dresser and podcaster isn’t going to the strip club for the women. He's there for the guys.

The topic came up on a recent episode of his Funky Friday podcast where he apparently had two dancers as guests. Cam used to frequent strip clubs during his playing days and explains why.

"I never went to a strip club for women. I always went to strip clubs for guys," he said.

Cam's a smart guy. He understands what that sounds like. So before going into a full-blown explanation, he made sure to clarify his statement with, "no homo, no Diddy."

Ah, so if not those two things, then what? Well, the former NFL MVP, it just so happens, is a competitor off the field. When he said he was going to the strip club for the guys, he was there to compete.

Cam Newton is a competitor on the football field and in the strip club

"I'm a competitor. I wasn't gonna spend no money if I didn't see nobody else spending no money. As soon as I see somebody thinking that they've got money, ‘Ok you spending five? Imma spend six. If you gonna spend 10, Imma spend 15,’" Cam continued.

"Then we're gonna have a rain off. So that's my whole thing, I don't go to strip clubs for chicks... I was a competitor and still am a competitor… You think you've got it, but you don't got it. That 15 that you making, Imma spend my 15 and Imma make it back easy."

Without that explanation, a lot of people would have been lost.

You see Cam's a man of the people. He's out doing his part to put all the doctors and nurses working hard at the strip clubs through school one rain off at a time.