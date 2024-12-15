Wacky Hat King Cam Newton's Hat Stole The Show At The Heisman Trophy Ceremony

It takes a lot to upstage the Heisman Trophy, It's one of the greatest trophies in sports, so it takes something special to get people to look away from it and at something else, but a wacky hat will do the trick and if there's one man synonymous with wacky hats, it's Cam Newton.

Ever since calling it a career on the gridiron, Cam Newton has leaned into wacky hats. I have no clue why that is. I don't think anyone does. One day Cam Newton just showed up somewhere wearing a wacky hat and we were all like, "Hey, that hat is kind of wacky," and he just kept doing it.

Now he's Cam Newton: the Wacky Hat Guy (and former NFL MVP, in fairness).

Newton is also a Heisman Trophy winner from his days as a standout at Auburn, and so he was on hand to welcome the newest inductee into the Heisman Trophy brotherhood — Colorado's Travis Hunter — who will now get to be in those Heisman House commercials. Those are great.

And Cam Newton broke out with the wacky hat for the occasion.

A cowboy hat with the Heisman Trophy branded onto it?

Are you not entertained by the wackiness?!

I'm assuming Cam had that hat made for the occasion, but I like to think that it was just in his collection of wacky hats and he found it while diffing through his wacky hat closet and trying to find a hat to wear to the ceremony.

"Let's see… I could wear my fedora with the playing cards tucked into the band… Meh; I wore that a couple of weeks ago… Oh, I know… the top hat with the put cut out so I can pull my hair through it?… No, that's my go-to these days; it's played out… Wait, a second… could it be?… Of course! The Heisman Trophy cowboy hat! It's perfect!"

End Scene…

The man loves a wacky hat and somewhere a haberdasher is putting his kids through college on Cam Newton's dime.