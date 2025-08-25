California Family Shocked As Mountain Lion Strolls Through Front Door: WATCH

Big cat sightings aren't uncommon in Southern California, but they don't usually let themselves in through your front door.

A family in California was surprised by an uninvited house guest last week. It was just after 1 p.m. on Saturday when a mountain lion walked right through the front door of their home in La Verne and waltzed into the living room for a visit.

Footage from the doorbell camera showed the animal making its arrival. And in the mountain lion’s defense, they did leave the door wide open.

Homeowner Jeff Tenney told KTLA he was standing in the kitchen when something moved in the dining room and caught his eye.

"Right away, I knew it was a mountain lion," he said.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

His first thought wasn’t to worry about himself, but about his dog, Bandit, who was lounging in the front yard. Fortunately, the lion didn’t take any interest. But it did take one panicked look at Jeff, bolted through the back screen door, and then splashed straight into the family pool.

"Thankfully, no one was injured," Jeff said. "But sadly, the pool floaty didn’t make it."

Jeff’s mom, Cindi Tenney, called the cat a "friendly" visitor but warned neighbors to stay alert, especially since the area is full of families with young children.

She said La Verne Police referred her to California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. "But when I called, they were closed," she added.

And far be it from me to tell Gavin Newsom how to run his state, but maybe the agency responsible for handling wild animal emergencies should be open on a Saturday — the most common day of the week for people to participate in outdoor recreation.

WATCH: California Woman Reacts Perfectly When Mountain Lion Stalks Her On A Hike

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Since 1890, there have been six known fatal human attacks by these big cats in California, according to the CDFW. The National Park Service reminds residents: do not run, crouch or approach a mountain lion. Instead, appear as intimidating as possible and report any sightings once safe.

Or, better yet… just shut the door.

Love all things wildlife and outdoors? Follow OutKick Outdoors on Instagram and TikTok!