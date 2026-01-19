California Beer League Softball Game Interrupted By Massive Brawl & Vicious Blindside Form Tackle

What a weekend it was for adults behaving badly at softball and baseball diamonds.

Between adults fighting with a 21-year-old umpire in Winter Haven, Florida and beer league softballers brawling in Jurupa, California, it was quite a weekend on the diamonds. It's only January 19. If we keep getting content like this, it's going to be a banner year.

First, let's start in California, where this incredible footage was shot showing the beer leaguers with a bench-clearing brawl that included some guy launching like Ray Lewis into a running back.

Details on this one are sketchy. I'd love to hear what caused emotions to boil over.

Meanwhile, in Florida, cameras were rolling as all hell broke loose in Winter Haven at a youth travel ball tourney. After cops sorted everything out, three adults were arrested. All three face battery charges.

"Officials learned the fight stemmed from 25-year-old Marcos Aballi being issued a warning during the game," Fox35 Orlando reported. "Another man, 38-year-old Yosmany Fernandez, approached the father of the umpire in the stands and began to punch him in the face over the warning issued, according to police.

"The umpire then left the field in an attempt to defend his father in the stands before he was then punched by Aballi, police said. A brawl then ensued that involved Aballi's team and a player kicking the umpire, police said."

Utah basketball ref arrested for DUI

As if those two incidents aren't big enough black eyes for the amateur athletic world, in Utah, a basketball ref was arrested last week for DUI while he was on the way to work a game.

"A Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) officer responded and observed the pickup tailgating multiple vehicles, swerving across multiple lanes, and almost colliding with other vehicles," ABC4 in Salt Lake City reported. "The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed that it took the driver a significant distance to stop driving, even after pulling into a rest area."

The ref told cops he was on his way to work a high school basketball game.