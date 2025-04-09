Caitlin Clark Stuns David Letterman With Food-Shooting Ability

What can't Caitlin Clark do?

That's what more and more people are asking as the WNBA Indiana Fever star continues to wow with everything she does. Not only has Clark been able to single-handedly change the game (and popularity) of women's basketball, but she also knows how to tear up the batting cage and even put on a decent showing in the broadcast booth.

And now she has become a hero to any teenager who liked to stir up some cafeteria chaos by starting food fights. The 23-year-old absolutely dominated David Letterman during a grape toss competition.

CLARK APPEARS IN DAVID LETTERMAN'S NEW NETFLIX SHOW

In a new promo clip for Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Netflix show, the former Late Show host had Clark on as a guest where, at one point, they challenge each other to see who can throw more grapes into a small water glass that's pretty far away.

"Brick! Airball!" Clark rips Letterman before she begins to start hitting the grape toss while screaming NBA broadcaster Mike Breen's legendary "BANG!" call every time she drains it.

Besides her talent, one of the reasons people are drawn to Clark is because she is a great role model and, by all intents and purposes, is just a regular person despite her newfound stardom. There's no diva when it comes to Clark (though her competitive nature is second to none on the court).

She's also a crap talker, meaning she'd be a GREAT beer pong partner. (Hmm… there's a content idea. Caitlin - waddya say? Me and you partnering in a beer pong tourney against Kevin Durant and others?

CAITLIN KNOWS HOW TO STIR IT UP AND COMPETE

At one point, Letterman's grape gets stuck on the top of the glass, which of course never happens. Clark gives a passive "heh," laugh before saying "well, it still doesn't count [because it didn't go in]." An absolute savage takedown by the WNBA sharpshooter.

A number of people have already watched the newly released Clark interview on Letterman's show and are giving her a lot of praise.

I'll be watching the full thing later tonight and will give a longer review tomorrow - nothing better than watching some Caitlin Clark domination!

