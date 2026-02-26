Caitlin Clark Links Up With Eileen Gu At Milan Fashion Week

I regret to inform you that our favorite WNBA star is hobnobbing with a traitor.

Yes, friends. Caitlin Clark was spotted sitting front row with Eileen Gu at Prada's Fall 2026 show during Milan Fashion Week, and the internet is probably going to have feelings about it.

Fresh off the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games, Gu posted a selfie with the Indiana Fever superstar on her Instagram Story after they attended the show together. Clark re-shared the photo on her own page.

There she is: face of the WNBA buddying up to the skier who picked China over Team USA.

For shame, CC!

I'm kidding, I'm kidding. It's unclear whether the two athletes knew each other beforehand or if they were strategically seated next to each other by the marketing powers that be. It is entirely possible (likely, even) that Prada's PR team decided, "Let’s put two of the most influential women in sports next to each other and let the Internet do the rest."

And it worked. Because here I am in Middle Tennessee, wearing sweatpants, writing about a Prada fashion show in Milan.

Gu, as OutKick readers know well, stirred controversy when she decided to compete for her mother's native country of China despite being born and raised in the United States. She just wrapped up another Olympics where she collected three more medals — gold in halfpipe and silvers in big air and slopestyle.

She's also a model.

"I have the other job, the other fashion thing," Gu said, per France 24. "I’m really excited to just explore some other avenues, be creative, and explore my femininity through fashion, which is something I’ve always loved, and to kind of put that in juxtaposition with skiing and with sports."

Clark, meanwhile, has her own history with Prada. She wore the brand at the 2024 WNBA Draft and famously noted at the time, "It's the first time Prada's ever dressed a male or female for [the] WNBA or NBA draft, so pretty cool."

So we'll forgive Caitlin for her brief Fashion Week alliance — this time. But if she starts eyeing a Team China jersey, we're scheduling an intervention.