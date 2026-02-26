Boomer Esiason Doubles Down On Eileen Gu, Refuses To Bend A Knee To LIB Mob

Boomer Esiason will not be bending a knee to the woke mob anytime soon.

The former NFL QB stopped by "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" Thursday to address the LIB firestorm that erupted when Esiason called American-born Chinese skier "insufferable" for turning her back on the U.S. to compete for Communist China.

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

"She’s a very attractive woman and she’s extremely bright. She went to Stanford," Boomer said on his "Boomer and Gio" show on WFAN in New York. "But if you listen to her post-participation interviews, she’s insufferable. She is. It’s hard to listen to. But then again, it’s an individual sport by an individual person talking about herself, as opposed to talking about her teammates or the support that she receives. If you listen to her, you’re like, ‘what?’"

Thursday, Esaison told Dakich he regrets absolutely nothing, and he won't be bending a knee to the LIB mob who wants someone's scalp over how the Olympics ended with the patriotic men's hockey team winning gold.

"What I said was she was attractive, she was bright, and she was insufferable. So that's how I felt about it and I haven't changed my mind since," Boomer told Dakich.

Gu, who was raised in the United States, made a choice to compete for China and has gotten away without having to answer for that decision, Esiason contends.

"I looked into all of this and trying to find the loophole of how some people are able to play in the Olympics for, you know, maybe their birth country or their country, their parents' birth. And it seems like if you do that for China, you are only allowed to have one form of citizenship and that is Chinese citizenship," the former Bengals and Jets QB continued. "They do not allow dual citizenship. At least that's what every place I looked has told me.

"So, this is a kind of interesting story and I think she does want to keep it kind of on the lowdown and not really make a big deal about it."

Meanwhile, there's Alysa Liu, who could've done the same thing as Gu and refused. Boomer had nothing but good things to say about the skater. "She couldn't have been sweeter," he said of his time interviewing Liu before she competed in the Winter Olympics.

Boomer on USA Hockey

You're damn right Boomer was watching. He was glued to the men's and women's action in Milan.

"I have so much gratitude for the people that have gotten us to our 250th birthday, including my own father who was stuck in Europe for 16 months from 1944 to 1946, and my uncle who was on the USS Nevada. I've taken my kids to Normandy. I've taken them to the USS Arizona Memorial out in Hawaii," he noted.

"My kids understand the sacrifices that have been made for that flag. So, when I see this hockey team accomplish something that they haven't been able to do for 46 years and then wrap themselves in that flag and then give thanks to our military, our first responders, I'm like, "This is exactly how I would want my son to act if he were ever in that situation." So, I loved every minute of it. I cried when they brought out Johnny Gaudreau jersey.

"And by the way, uh, you know, if you follow me on X, I watched all the women's games as much as I did the men's games, and I congratulated the women after they won their gold medal."