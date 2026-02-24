Boomer Esiason Shredded Team China’s Eileen Gu: Totally ‘Insufferable’

The more pushback former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason gets for his non-mainstream views, the more comfortable he seems stepping into the fire.

Esiason has built a reputation for rattling the left side of the sports media aisle by taking straightforward positions, including urging Olympic athletes to think twice before using their platform to lecture the public about politics.

On Tuesday, Esiason turned his attention to Eileen Gu, the American-born freestyle skier who chose to represent Team China in the Winter Olympics. The decision has followed her for years, and it resurfaced again during the Milan Cortina Games.

Speaking on his radio show, Esiason did not mince words.

"The Chinese government paid her a lot of money. It’s kinda funny that a communist country would pay a woman to be propaganda as a capitalist," Esiason said on Tuesday.

"She’s a very attractive woman and she’s extremely bright. She went to Stanford. But if you listen to her post-participation interviews, she’s insufferable. She is. It’s hard to listen to. But then again, it’s an individual sport by an individual person talking about herself, as opposed to talking about her teammates or the support that she receives. If you listen to her, you’re like, ‘what?’"

Esiason also questioned why Gu is rarely pressed about the political implications of her choice.

"They didn’t ask her about the communist government of China," he said. "But the thing about her is, I will say this, she’s exceptionally bright. She has her answers, she knows how she’s gonna answer things, that’s for sure. But nobody’s really asked her a tough question."

Whether people agree with his tone or not, Esiason’s broader point is about accountability. Gu made a deliberate choice to compete for China despite being born and raised in the United States and educated at Stanford. That decision opened the door to scrutiny.

Gu’s own comments in Milan did little to quiet critics.

"The reason I love the records so much is that it’s not about man or woman," Gu said. "I’m the most decorated freeskier of all time, male or female. I have the most gold medals ever, male or female. That’s a testament to competitive strength, it’s mental strength. It’s being able to perform under pressure, it has nothing to (do with) if you’re a boy or a girl."

When asked about criticism over silver medals compared to gold, she laughed before responding.

"I’m the most decorated female freeskier in history. I think that’s an answer in and of itself," she said. "Winning a medal at the Olympics is a life-changing experience for every athlete. Doing it five times is exponentially harder."

She later dismissed the criticism more directly.

"The two medals lost situation, to be quite frank with you, I think is kind of a ridiculous perspective to take. I’m showcasing my best skiing," she said. "I’m doing things that quite literally have never been done before, and so I think that is more than good enough, but thank you."

Supporters view that confidence as the mindset of a champion. Detractors hear something else.

The contrast with figure skater Alysa Liu has also fueled debate. Liu had the option to represent China but chose to compete for the United States. For many Americans, that difference matters.

Gu benefited from the American system. She trained in the United States, was educated here, and built a global brand with the help of American exposure. She then chose to represent a communist government on the world’s biggest stage.

That is her right. It is also fair game for criticism.

As Gu continues to rack up medals, the conversation around her decision is not going away. For Esiason and plenty of Americans watching at home, athletic brilliance does not place an athlete beyond tough questions.

