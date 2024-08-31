Caitlin Clark Rocked By Cheap Shot, Fans Unload On Social Media

Caitlin Clark, once again, was on the receiving end of a cheap shot against the Chicago Sky.

Clark and the Indiana Fever improved to 16-16 after beating the Sky 100-81 Friday night. The former Iowa sensation finished the game with 31 points and 12 assists.

She's been on an insane run, despite ESPN trying to convince people Angel Reese is actually the best rookie in the WNBA.

However, her stats aren't what most people on social media are talking about. It was a dirty hit late in the game.

Social media erupts after Caitlin Clark takes another cheap shot.

With just a few minutes remaining in the blowout loss for the Sky, Chicago player Diamond DeShields ran right through Clark and then threw her hands up like she'd done nothing.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is it possible it was an accident? It's possible, but it definitely didn't look like an accident. Add in the fact the Sky have a history of targeting Clark, and it's not hard to understand why people aren't giving anyone on Chicago the benefit of the doubt.

In fact, social media was on fire after the clear cheap shot. Check out some of the reactions below.

If this was a one-off incident, people might be willing to let it go. It might be written off as nothing more than an accident.

However, we all know that's not the case. The Sky have had multiple incidents against Clark, and for that reason, people are going to assume it's malicious and for good reason.

The good news for Clark and the Fever is that they're rolling, and are playing some of the best basketball in the WNBA. Don't let the haters get her down. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.