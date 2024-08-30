ESPN Shows Caitlin Clark Incredible Disrespect In WNBA Rookie Rankings

ESPN wants people to believe Angel Reese is a better WNBA rookie than Caitlin Clark.

Clark has been on an insane run the past couple months, and is absolutely tearing up the WNBA after the Indiana Fever got off to a slow start.

Anyone paying attention knows she's just not the most famous player in the league, but she's also hands down the most talented and impactful rookie.

The people at ESPN were apparently never told or haven't watched much WNBA action this season.

ESPN ranks Angel Reese ahead of Caitlin Clark in WNBA rookie rankings.

ESPN dropped a piece Thursday ranking WNBA rookies off advanced metrics to find their total Consensus Wins added.

Are you sitting down? I hope so because ESPN came to the conclusion Reese is responsible for 3.3 consensus wins added for the Chicago Sky. Clark is only credited for 2.8 for the Indiana Fever.

It's moments like this when it's very hard to take the stat nerds seriously. Let's compare some basic facts on the two.

Caitlin Clark:

18 points per game

5.7 rebounds per game

8.1 assists per game

41.4% from the field

33% from three

90.1% from the free throw line

15-16 team record (Fever finished 13-27 last season)

Angel Reese:

13.3 points per game

12.9 rebounds per game

1.8 assists per game

38.4% from the field

18.2% from three

73.7% from the free throw line

League worst shooting percentage from inside of five feet

11-19 team record (Sky finished 18-22 last season)

Furthermore - and this can't be stressed enough - the Chicago Sky are worse this season after adding Reese than they were last season without her. Is that her fault? No, she's having a solid season, but how can ESPN argue she's worth more wins than Clark when the latter has drastically improved the Fever.

The Indiana Fever could lose every single game remaining this season and still finish better than they did last year.

At some point, what happens on the court and what we see with our own eyes has to matter. Nobody can look at the resumes the two have put together and seriously think Reese is the better rookie. The Sky aren't even a lock for the WNBA playoffs. The Fever are after winning just 13 games last season.

There is no rational or logical argument to believe Angel Reese has made a bigger impact on the league or her team than Clark has. It's just simply not true. Disagree? I want to hear your counter argument at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.