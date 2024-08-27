Embarrassing Angel Reese Stat Goes Viral

One stat perfectly sums up Angel Reese's struggles on offense near the hoop.

The Chicago Sky rookie is averaging 13.6 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game for a team that is pretty bad.

She's also shooting a disappointing 38.7%, but the stats actually get worse the more you dig in. She simply can't shoot near the hoop.

Angel Reese has atrocious shooting percentage near the hoop

Reese is shooting just 43.8% from inside five feet, and that's the lowest percent in the league by a significant margin.

You can see the data graph of shots from within five feet in the mega-viral tweet from Steph Noh below.

For those of you who might have missed, the moment below went viral over the weekend and pretty much sums up the Angel Reese experience on offense.

It's brutal, and one of the reasons she gets so many offensive rebounds is because she's constantly getting her own misses.

For comparison, Caitlin Clark is shooting a blistering 54.9% from inside the three point arc this season. That includes deep twos and not just layups.

Clark's percentage inside the three point is better than Reese from *INSIDE FIVE FEET* by 11.1%.

Will Reese eventually improve? I'm sure she will. She's only a rookie, after all. However, there's absolutely no positive spin that can change the fact she's a disaster once she gets near the rim. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.