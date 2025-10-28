Classic Nuclear War Movie Serves As Terrifying Warning, Is A Must-Watch In 2025

"By Dawn's Early Light" was released in 1990 by HBO.

People just finding out about nuclear war movies would definitely enjoy "By Dawn's Early Light."

Basic info:

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime

Plot: A non-NATO nuclear missile is fired from Turkey at USSR, where it detonates. Soviet response is automatic as it's seen as a NATO missile. Can continued escalation be avoided? We follow the US president and a bomber crew.

Cast: Powers Boothe, Rebecca De Mornay, James Earl Jones, Martin Landau, Darren McGavin, Nicolas Coster, Rip Torn and Jeffrey DeMunn

Release date: 1990

"By Dawn's Early Light" is a great nuclear war movie.

There has been a lot of chatter about nuclear war films ever since Netflix dropped "A House of Dynamite" with Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson last Friday.

Personally, I loved the movie and enjoyed the ending. Many people disagreed. There was an overwhelming amount of rage at the ending. Have a spicy take about the ending? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

In the spirit of "A House of Dynamite" hitting Netflix and all the talk surrounding it, I decided to fire up an all-time nuclear war classic:

"By Dawn's Early Light" with James Earl Jones, Powers Boothe and Rebecca De Mornay.

The plot of the film revolves around a nuclear missile strike on Soviet territory launched from Turkey to make it look like NATO forces were responsible.

Automatic Soviet counter-attack measures fire missiles at targets across America believing the United States is responsible. In reality, it was rebel factions within the Soviet Union attempting to frame NATO.

It's too late to stop the carnage.

B-52 bombers are scrambled to attack the Soviet Union, America retaliates with missiles and the submarines are ready to unleash their arsenals if no stand-down order is issued by a specific time.

The film is a masterpiece in terror as the United States government and military must quickly navigate the carnage of millions of deaths in a matter of minutes.

It perfectly showcases the sheer terror of a nuclear war, and unlike "A House of Dynamite," viewers actually get to see the bombs hit over and over again.

The best part of the movie by far is the B-52 crew tasked with wiping out targets in the Soviet Union, including a bunker holding its leadership.

Powers Boothe and Rebecca De Mornay play the pilots, and the tension is unbelievable as they wrestle with humanity against the orders to strike.

At the same time, there's a great storyline that plays out involving the line of succession and the belief the true President is dead…….when it turns out he's very much alive.

That leads to a command crisis as the Secretary of the Interior turned POTUS wants to wipe out the Soviets completely. No off-ramps. No de-escalation. Total destruction.

It's a fight against the clock to "take the pause," as is said several times throughout the film.

I'm very happy I spent my Monday night crushing "By Dawn's Early Light." An all-time classic film about nuclear war that is, once again, hyper-relevant thanks to Netflix spinning everything up again with "A House of Dynamite." Have you already seen it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.