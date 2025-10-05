Build-A-Bear In Woke City Allegedly Refuses To Print Toy's Birth Certificate With Charlie Kirk's Name

A new level of ridiculousness has been reached at a Build-A-Bear of all places.

Apparently, naming a stuffed animal after Charlie Kirk and printing a fake birth certificate with his name on it is far too traumatic for an employee of a Build-A-Bear workshop in Washington state.

Kids around the country have been going to Build-A-Bear stores and getting stuffed animals named after Kirk following his assassination on September 10. A 16-year-old girl named Evi McCormick wanted to take part in the trend and honor Kirk with a stuffed animal of her own, but told Seattle's KING5 that she was denied that opportunity.

McCormick told the outlet that she and her friends were at the mall on September 26 when she decided to make a bear in honor of the Turning Point USA founder. After she finished making her custom bear, she asked for the birth certificate for the animal to write Charlie Kirk as its name, which seems to have sent an employee in the store over the edge.

"She just didn't agree with it. She didn't support it, and she told me, 'We're not doing this,' folded it up in a force and threw it away," McCormick told the outlet.

The alleged incident took place at a Build-A-Bear store in Tukwila, Washington, which is located just south of Seattle, arguably the woke capital of the country.

McCormick later went on to explain that she was so flustered about what took place that she handed her credit card to a friend to pay for the bear and walked out of the store.

McCormick's mother, Amber, told the outlet that she later spoke with someone at corporate headquarters for close to an hour before being offered a $20 gift card, which typically does not cover the cost of a standard-sized stuffed animal in the store.

Amber explained that Build-A-Bear told her they would train employees in the Seattle area to avoid bringing politics into the workplace, which sounds like the uphill battle of all uphill battles.

Going through life with a brain that (allegedly) won't let you write Charlie Kirk's name on a birth certificate for a stuffed animal has to be truly exhausting.