Rachel Bush Slips Into Leopard Print For Her Birthday, Instagram Models Still Celebrating Halloween & Game 7

We had baseball in November as the World Series extended to seven games. I went into the World Series hoping against all odds that both teams would somehow lose.

I took a different approach before Game 7 got underway on Saturday night. I, huge credit to me, accepted that one of the teams was going to win.

All I really wanted was for Shohei Ohtani to have nothing to do with a Dodgers win, should they pull it off. And after being carried to a ring last year in the postseason by a super team, he didn’t disappoint.

It would have been one thing for him to do virtually nothing at the plate, but he took it a step further by selfishly starting the game on short rest and then doing all he could to lose the game.

A three-run home run given up by Shohei put the Blue Jays up early, and Toronto just couldn’t hold onto the gift he had given them. Here it is, Game 7, served up in the form of a hanging breaking ball.

The Dodgers clawed their way back, then tied it in the 9th before eventually winning it in the 11th as Shohei watched as the best Japanese pitcher on the team handled his business.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched 6 innings in Game 6, went two and two thirds innings in relief to secure the victory in Game 7. He won both Game 6 and 7, made the Dodgers back-to-back World Series champions, and was named the World Series MVP.

Oh, and Yamamoto had a complete game in Game 2 of the series and gave up just one run during that outing, which tied the series at a game apiece.

But that other guy is the greatest of all-time, and you can tell because people have to keep saying it. That and he won absolutely nothing until he left for the Dodgers as they put together an unreal roster.

On the other side of the field, the Blue Jays have nobody to blame but themselves. They were two outs away from winning it all and blew it. You really hate to see it. The only member of the Blue Jays organization I feel bad for is Don Mattingly.

Tough weekend to be a Miami Hurricanes fan

Game 7 wasn't the only thing taking place on Saturday. We had another decent weekend for college football upsets. Both No. 8 Georgia Tech and No. 10 Miami lost on the road to the unranked.

That's still one of my favorite things in all of sports.

If you're in the Top Ten, it's a tough time to lose those games. No. 1 Ohio State didn’t fall victim to such a fate, mostly because, after starting the season against Texas, their schedule is a cupcake-filled disgrace.

Before I took my pre-World Series nap and then fired up the grill, I had the Buckeyes game on the quad multiview, and they took only a three point lead into halftime against a Penn State team who lost their starting quarterback and fired their head coach.

The final score ended up being 38-14. But the fact that Ohio State let a then-four loss team keep the score at 17-14 at halftime is almost half of a loss for the Buckeyes.

Given their extremely soft schedule, they should be blowing teams out so badly that the starters aren’t playing in the second half. A win is a win, but that Michigan game to end the regular season will be here before you know it.

Vonn - thumbs down

- Mark writes:

Long time Outkick reader here, I’m taking a hard pass on L Vonn. In the past she has taken hard left stances against the way our country is run. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

SeanJo

Your hard pass on Lindsey Vonn is noted. I will, however, continue to include her if she's up to something like the cover shoot/gym performance that I posted and prompted your email. Have a great Sunday!

Check out my meat

- Scott in Ridgeland SC writes:

Ribeye for the Mrs. and a porterhouse along with a nice bottle of Pinot has to be good enough. Gamecocks looking good at the point the picture was taken. Oh well on to Ole Miss and it’s still October in the south. No comment on the flame the porterhouse started dripping fat a bit it was time to take them off anyway. Keep up the great work Sean here and on nightcaps!

Scott in Ridgeland SC

PS the second picture is for the sunset haters

SeanJo

Well done, Scott. Including the sunset for the haters was a really nice touch. As you'll see, the grills were hot all over the Screencaps community the last couple of weeks.

It inspired me to slap a few hamburgers on yesterday evening in the comfortable low 60s temps where I live. Keep sending me your meat.

Big Meat, Burgers and Pies!

- Montana Tim writes:

Howdy SeanJo! Montana Tim checking in to say hello to you and all the folks out there in Outkick County! Now that summer is, sadly, coming to an end, we need to start gearing up for The Big Cold! Firewood and fishing win the day! And don’t forget the smoker! Our fall foliage is now coming into bloom! It’s really beautiful out there so I decided to share a couple of pictures with you. But first……survival food! The burgs were just killer!

Back Ribs!

They look good because they are good! One thing you will NEVER see with these ribs is…..sauce! If you need sauce for your ribs then you have either a bad rub or you over cooked them! Along with the ribs, we smoked up some pineapple and portobello mushrooms. Theys was right tasty!

Pork Loin and Two Tenderloins!

The loin was stuffed with fresh rosemary! Really, really tasty!

Pies!

The Doughboy was exactly right…."Nothing says lovin’, like something from the oven!" In this case, two berry pies. Huckleberry and Blackberry! "Ya just gotta have’em on the table!"

Montana!

Tamarack Tree!

This is a Western Larch. More commonly known as a Tamarack. On top of being really beautiful, they are prized wood stove wood! Simply the best! It’s the only evergreen that drops its needles yearly. They go from green to yellow to a rust color. When they are in color, we call them "Tammy stands." Really beautiful!

I hope all you folks had a great summer! Enjoy the fall and your smoker! Montana Tim!

Oh, one last thing! I bleed Dodger Blue! I have ever since 59 when we stomped the piss outta the White Sox! I know one of you folks is a Reds fan…..that’s too bad cause, we stomped them too! I think you have a Yankees fan in there somewhere! He must be out fishing with the rest of the team! Go Big Blue!

SeanJo

Montana Tim, you've done it again. Another masterpiece, from the meat to the dessert to the scenery. You're living the dream. Keep sending me everything you have.

Post death grilling

- Indy Daryl writes:

Sean,

As I mentioned in SC today, my dad died this past Tuesday. He was truly a grill master and everything I learned was from him. Grilling has become a way of life for me and my family. Never stopping no matter what. We (in the royal "we" sense) grill in the dark. We grill in the rain. We grill in below freezing temps. So on my first night back in Indy, here I am grilling by head lamp which is no surprise. Hope you are having a good night!

Indy Daryl

SeanJo

Hey Indy Daryl. Sorry for your loss, but what a tribute to your dad. The dedication to grill and all he taught you is inspirational. Don't stop. Don't ever stop.

Meat

- Myron writes:

Just sharing a picture of some pulled pork from last week. Temps are dropping but smoking has no season

Myron

SeanJo

What a quote Myron, "Temps are dropping but smoking has no season." It's a fitting way to wrap this one up. Send all your smoked meat my way.

---------

That's it for this week. I'm glad to be back handling Sunday duties after a weekend off. November is here, and I just want to say that, as an early Christmas decorating family give it a few days from Halloween before dragging out the decorations.

I saw a Christmas tree lit up and on display in the front window of a house the evening of Halloween. That's way too early in my book. Let me know when you set yours up. Does anyone put their Christmas tree up before Halloween?

As always, the inbox is open. Send your meat my way or anything else sean.joseph@outkick.com. Follow me on Twitter too.

