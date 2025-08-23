Is Shane Gillis' New Bud Light Ad A Sign The Company Can Be Saved?

Bud Light's attempts to save the company through Shane Gillis are continuing.

As we all know, Bud Light shot itself in the foot in glorious fashion with an all-time dumb ad featuring Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney, a male, has made a name on social media by acting like a little girl. It's wildly insulting, and that's why people blew their lids when the now infamous 2023 March Madness promo came out.

Bud Light's reputation has never recovered.

Bud Light releases new Shane Gillis ad.

The light beer brand under Anheuser-Busch's umbrella has taken multiple steps to fix the disaster following its implosion.

It teamed up with the UFC, and perhaps even smarter, Bud Light linked up with famous comedian Shane Gillis. The popular podcaster and comedian represents the common man. His comedian has no filters and his podcast is impressively intelligent.

If Bud Light had made the decision to work with Gillis back in 2023 over Mulvaney, then maybe it would still be a booming brand instead of digging out of a massive hole.

Having said that, Bud Light's campaigns with Gillis have been entertaining, and that now includes a new one featuring the college football season starting.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's amazing how badly Bud Light botched its brand and only years later is figuring out that appealing to the common man is a winning strategy. Truly a masterclass in how to destroy a company.

Yet, fans love Gillis, and the new strategy might be helping rehab its reputation. At the very least, people seem entertained:

Seeing Shane always have his friends in his stuff really gives you that Adam Sandler vibe. Shane’s my f*cking goat🫡

Shane is saving Bud Light single handedly

Well done for finally figuring it out Bud Light, we've been waiting.

Shane getting the bros Bud Light bags....feelsgoodman.

Shane is a national treasure ❤

Best move bud light ever did

Not a beer drinker but I love a great beer commercial. With the Miller Lite guys from the 70s and 80s gone the time is rip for Bud Light and Shane to fill the hole in our hearts with great commercials

We'll see if it has any long-term impact on BL, but working with Gillis is certainly a step in the right direction. Now, go enjoy some college football. I'm still never drinking Bud Light, but I appreciate the attempt. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.