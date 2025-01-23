Bud Light Drops New Ad With Two A-List Stars, Reactions Might Shock Critics

Is Bud Light successfully rehabilitating its brand?

The light beer brand under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella has been in the tank ever since it went woke and teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney.

There's never been a more famous brand implosion in recent memory. Turns out, people don't like when a beer company teams up with a person whose entire shtick is to act like a female child and behave in a fashion no actual female ever would.

Sales dropped off a cliff, Bud Light turned into a punchline and the company has failed to recover…..but could that be changing?

Bud Light drops new ad with Shane Gillis and Post Malone.

One of the smartest things Bud Light did following its collapse was to team up with Shane Gillis. The star comedian is one of the funniest people in America, and he connects with regular people.

It was a smart move.

The decision was one of the few smart moves the brand has made since the Mulvaney debacle. The ads with Gillis have been solid and a new one is out with Post Malone also making an appearance.

Give it a watch below, and let us know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, the ad is playing off the old Budweiser "whassup" lingo from way back in the day when the brand wasn't a dumpster fire.

I fully expected the responses to just pile on Bud Light as still being awful, but that's not really what happened.

A lot of the responses were pretty positive, including some of the following below on X:

This is the collaboration America needed

What a duo.

I’d let them in if they showed up at my door ! Let’s party

Yay now I have a reason to watch the #SuperBowl

No way lol

I would legit only drink Bud Light for the rest of my life if two of my favorite people came to my house

I would kill to chill with these bros.

The amount of material you could write for a Dylan Mulvaney x. Shane Gillis collab would be legendary. Might break the internet

Finally @budlight you have a good choice here @postmalone

notice how Bud Light didn't receive any backlash for sponsoring these guys

Perfect party duo

Bud Light making a recovery from their dei woke blunder….. it’s working 🤣. Posty and Shane crack me up.

I’d so have a beer with @PostMalone

This is electric. Bud Light marketing making a come back. Let Shane start a new dilly dilly level campaign.

I can't believe I'm going to say it, but Bud Light is slowly but surely stacking some victories. If the brand had been doing this the whole time instead of teaming up with Mulvaney, then it never would have fallen off a cliff.

It's not hard to figure out. Appeal to the common man with some funny jokes and the rest will take care of itself.

Bud Light missed that memo back in 2023, but the new people in charge of marketing seem to have a much better understanding of what people want to see.

Having said that, I still haven't had a Bud Light in probably around two years, and I don't plan on having any in the near future. Coors Banquet is a much better choice, and I've found myself enjoying a lot of Outlaw recently. However, there's no doubt Bud Light is wising up to how to get people interested. Can the brand be saved? Time will tell, but there's no question it's moving in the proper direction. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.