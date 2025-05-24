Bruce Springsteen's Anti-Trump Comments Get Cover Band Banned From Performing

Bruce Springsteen may not get in trouble for spewing his anti-American and anti-Trump rhetoric thanks to the First Amendment protections in the United States, but that doesn't mean that his words don't have consequences for others thanks to the free market and the ability to choose what people want to do.

Call it the music version of guilt-by-association.

New Jersey's Springsteen-inspired cover band No Surrender reportedly had their upcoming gig pulled at Toms River, New Jersey's Riv's bar directly because of Bruce's comments. Riv's bar owner, Tony Rivoli (who may have the best name ever, by the way), reportedly reached out to the band to let them know that his patriotic audience may not take too kindly to their show after Bruce's comments made international headlines in which he cowardly ripped into Trump and the United States.

America is "currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration", the 75-year-old Springsteen yelled to the Manchester, England crowd before saying that we are living in "dangerous times."

If that wasn't enough, Bruce went on to demand the European audience have some sort of call-to-action. "[Tonight] we ask all who believe.in democracy and the best of our American spirit to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism!"

Those words didn't sit well with bar owner Rivoli, who said that his bar "is red and won’t stand for [Springsteen’s] bulls**t." The Springsteen cover band apparently didn't hold as strict of liberal beliefs as Bruce, as they begged the bar to let them change their name and play a different set, to no avail.

BRUCE IS ALL TALK



"I wanted to do the Springsteen tribute for that money [and] my social media team would have promoted it. We would have done well, but now, because Bruce can’t keep his mouth shut, we’re screwed," the cover band said.

Someone may want to inform The Boss that, unlike Trump on The Apprentice, Bruce doesn't actually call all the shots, despite what his egocentric self may believe, and now it's having a financial impact on others!

Instead, Bruce just looks like a typical elitist who can't be bothered by those beneath him.

If Springsteen really wanted to do something cool, he would have flown out the No Surrender cover band to one of his shows and had them open for him. That would have brought Springsteen's rhetoric about how everyone needs to "help each other" and "fight with each other," to a whole new level.