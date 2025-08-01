Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Unloads On Barack Obama Via OutKick

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl isn't backing down from his recent blasting of Barack Obama.

Days after Obama lectured Israel for aid not reaching Palestinians while saying nothing about Hamas' role in the matter, Pearl hopped on OutKick's show "Don't @ Me" with Dan Dakich to remind us on how Obama divided this nation.

"I get so frustrated when I hear what a terrible a country we are or how racist we are. How this is not the land of opportunity for everybody. Look, we've got a lot to work on, and there's racism that absolutely does exist, and it's wrong," Pearl told Dakich.

"But, it's a lot better for my players then it was for their fathers, or for their father's fathers. I want my guys to recognize there are going to be obstacles but not roadblocks and that's what Barack Obama did.

"Rather than uniting us as a country... he divided us! Everything was black and white... everything was [about] the obstacles that were against my players from being successful!" Pearl continued.

In a July 2016 Rasmussen poll, 60% of "Likely U.S. Voters" said race relations were worse since Obama was elected eight years earlier. 66% of whites said race relations got worse. 51% of minority voters believed, at the time, that race relations got worse.

Of course people are on Twitter screaming that Bruce is wrong and how he is crazy for accusing Obama of such nonsense.

Those same people didn't do a Google search.

Bruce is just reiterating a feeling that was shared by a majority of Americans in early 2017. According to a poll conducted by the Associated Press, 27% of Americans "see the U.S. as more united as a result of [Obama's] presidency."