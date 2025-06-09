Brooks Nader Showcases Her Fastball As She Leaves Her Bikini Top In Her Room & Takes To The Beach In Cabo

The latest Brooks Nader free agency update has her roaming around a beach in Cabo in next to nothing. And by next to nothing, she didn’t even bother to bring a bikini top with her.

She was going full boobs out at the beach and that's all there was to it. No tan lines here, not during this summer of free agency.

That's one way to get down on a family vacation. Brooks shared a teaser on TikTok, but reserved the real show which took place down at the beach for the paparazzi.

That's how you bounce back from trailer shaking heartbreak. You don’t get tripped up and lose yourself in relationships that are behind you. That never works.

What you do is exactly what Brooks is doing.

You play to your strengths. You keep your head down, stay focused, and you take your top off. If needed, you throw out something about dating women too.

Brooks Nader hasn’t lost anything off her fastball

Don't get caught up in the fake news out there that suggests the Dancing With The Stars romance with Gleb Savchenko was fake. That the relationship was timed to help her and her sisters' reality show Love Thy Nader.

That's a trap.

Those same people claiming that would probably also say that Brooks going topless in Cabo is all for headlines and that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was doing it for the attention.

They don’t understand free agency. They don’t get it at all. Sometimes you have to show, not just say that your fastball is still in the mid to upper 90s and that you can put it wherever you want.

That doesn’t register for them. They're living in a fantasy land of make-believe. For everyone else, we see the velocity, we see the movement and the spin rate. But more importantly, we see the command.