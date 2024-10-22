Brittany Mahomes Isn't About To Let Her Third Pregnancy Give Her Something Called 'Mom Butt'

Brittany Mahomes is taking a break from politics and getting back to another of her passions. No, not being insufferable and pissing off opposing fans, those activities have largely taken a backseat with the three Super Bowl wins under her belt.

I'm talking about dispensing valuable information to her millions of followers through social media. Who could forget the PSA she issued about taking care of your pelvic floor earlier this year?

Brittany's back was blown out at the time and, instead of feeling sorry for herself, she decided to help others. It's those kinds of moves that have had some people change their tune about Mrs. Patrick Mahomes.

She's never going to win everyone over, but even some of her childless cat lady friend's followers will be swayed by her latest piece of advice. The 29-year-old is revealing, with the help of her fitness instructor Kirsty Rae, how to avoid something called "mom butt."

Brittany, who is pregnant with her third child, is not about to let the condition affect her. It can apparently hit both during and after pregnancy. So she's in the gym putting in the work to save herself from having to deal with all that goes along with "mom butt."

A pregnant Brittany Mahomes isn't letting mom butt set in

More importantly, she has Rae there with her to dispense her knowledge about how to go about avoiding it. She captioned the video of Brittany working out reports Page Six, "Many women experience what’s called ‘mom butt’ during and after pregnancy, which happens when the glutes lose shape and muscle mass."

Rae explained further, "This is often due to changes in posture and how we move as our bodies adjust to pregnancy." Feel hopeless? Don't, there's good news.

The fitness instructor says, "it doesn’t have to be that way."

She then laid out how to fight the good fight against the condition that plagues so many. It starts with glute engagement. Rae explains, "By focusing on glute engagement and maintaining strength training, you can actually continue to build muscle. It’s all about proper movement, posture, and progressive overload."

That sounds easy enough. You don't have to be one of the unlucky ones pushing a stroller around with mom butt. The stares, the pointing and laughing, it's all a thing of the past thanks to Brittany Mahomes.