Is Britney Spears Up To Task Of Touring? Dancing In See-Through, Topless Horseback & Rolling In Sand Says Yes

The pop icon might not be as retired as everyone thought as she teases Australia performance.

Is Britney Spears planning on touring soon? The last time we caught up with the retired singer, she was having a pajama party with a couple of the Kardashians.

She was focused on important work like inspirational lingerie posts. The possibility of performing, let alone touring, wasn’t on anyone's mind. That was until last week.

Britney posted something about sending a piano to her son this year and dancing on Instagram to "to heal things in my body that people have no idea about."

If you stopped there and didn’t continue, you missed her rambling about walking through the fire to save her life and comments about performing.

Sadly, she won't be performing in the US ever again, she said, "because of extremely sensitive reasons." That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have any plans to perform.

Britney Didn’t Say "Tour," But She Didn’t Not Say It Either

"I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon," Britney said. "He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!"

That was enough for rumors of a possible tour in Australia to start spreading. So much so that a prominent ticketing company in the country has created a wait list.

That begs the question: Is Britney Spears up to the task of touring? It didn’t take long to find the answer to that question.

If dancing in see-through and nearly shaking out of her outfit along with topless horseback rides and rolling around in the sand aren't signs that she's up to it, I don’t know what are.

Peak Britney liked to mix it up a little. If nothing, she kept you on your toes. I don’t need to see her with a microphone in her hand to know that she's ready to perform.

I need to see exactly what she's doing on social media right now. You don’t want a dialed down version of one of the best pop singers to ever lace them up.

You want entertainment, you want fun, you want Britney Spears going full steam talking about how her topless horseback ride should have actually been a naked horseback ride.

That's what I want anyway. If she's going to perform again, let her give them the full experience. That's what the kids want these days; experiences. Let them have it.