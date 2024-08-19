British Influencer Has INTERPOL On Edge Because Of Her Disgusting Underwear Act In Public

We've got an absolute firecracker who has emerged in the influencer game, and she's one of them. I know. Sad. America usually leads the way on these things, but, in this case, we're simply taking a backseat to the Brits.

Oh well. They can have this one. We still have 1776.

Chloe Lopez, a British influencer, has become somewhat of an internet sensation over the past week or so because she just goes around and leaves her underwear at various, random locations.

Could be a grocery story. Or a café. Sometimes, it's an escalator. That's the fun of it, I guess. You never know where you're gonna stumble upon a pair of Chloe's knickers, but it's always a fun little treat when you do!

Here she is, in the wild:

Chloe Lopez has world on edge

Honestly, it's not the worst way to make what I would imagine is a ton of money. Don't ask me how, but I'm fairly positive Chloe here ain't doing this for $11 an hour (what's the conversion rate on that in London?).

I mean, it's a pretty easy day-job, right? You just walk around, find some cool, unsuspecting places, and take your underwear off. That's it. Sometimes you can get creative with it and hide them somewhere – like in a basket of baked goods – other times, you can just leave them in plain sight. Depends on how you're feeling that day, I guess.

So, where does everyone here in the US of A stand on Chloe? Does any of that "spark outrage" like some losers on social media are saying? I don't think so. For starters, Chloe is hot. Sorry, but that helps. I'm just trying to be honest with you here. That certainly helps.

Also, I'm a sucker for British accents. I melt when I hear one, and Chloe nails it. She could hold a gun to my head and if she talked like that, I'd probably go down without a fight. I wouldn't be thrilled about it, but I'd get it. Worse ways to go, I reckon.

What would you do if you found one of Chloe's lacy thongs in the dairy aisle later today? Take it? Leave it? Report it? Something more sinister and gross? Let me know (not if it's that last part, though)! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.