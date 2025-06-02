British Airways Flight Attendant Found Dancing Naked In Plane's Bathroom

A British Airways flight attendant went missing in action during a recent flight from San Francisco to London. When it came time to serve the in-flight meal, he was nowhere to be found.

A search of the double-decker Airbus A380-800 by his fellow flight attendants revealed that he was having his own one-man party in the business-class bathroom. The Sun reports that he was found "completely naked and jigging up and down in the Club World cabin loo."

Who hasn’t lost track of time in the bathroom at work? That happens sometimes. What doesn’t happen as often is allegedly taking some pills at work then removing your clothes.

That's what his co-workers think went down anyway.

One told The Sun, "We think the guy popped pills when he was meant to be working. It is an extraordinary thing to do. The plane was cruising at 37,000ft over the Atlantic, but this bloke seemed to be higher than anyone else."

Dancing naked in the bathroom earns you a First Class ticket to the waiting police

The flight attendant found dancing naked in the bathroom was given a spare pair of pajamas reserved for First Class passengers, then buckled into a luxury seat in the First Class cabin.

He remained there for the rest of the ten-and-half-hour flight while the other flight attendants worked without breaks to cover his shift.

"Rather than asking passengers ‘chicken or beef’, he was stripping off and dancing in the toilet. It was a long time before he was located and he was completely out of it," the man's co-worker added.

"Not only is it really dangerous, it is a crazy way to end your BA career. This job can do ridiculous things to people, but staging a one-man disco in a Club World toilet is a new one on me."

Police were waiting for the plane when it landed at London’s Heathrow. The one-man show was removed from the plane in a wheelchair. He received medical attention and was presumably arrested.