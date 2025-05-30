Midwest Delta Flight With Pigeons Stowed Away Might Be My Personal Brand Of Hell

Flying can be a complete and utter nightmare at times, and if you happen to suffer from a dash of ornithophobia — the fear of birds, to the uninitiated — what happened on a recent Delta flight could be your ultimate nightmare.

According to UPI, some folks were boarding a flight from Minnesota to Wisconsin, and after what unfolded onboard, I bet you they all wish they had just sucked it up and driven from one state to the other.

As they were preparing to take off, everyone on board was probably planning their music, movie, or podcast lineup for the quick flight and ignoring the flight attendant's safety spiel, when all of a sudden it became clear that they had not one, but two uninvited guests on this bird: two actual birds.

Pigeons, to be precise, and these stowaway rats with wings started buzzing around the cabin until one heroic passenger onboard appeared to snag one of the birds out of the air with a jacket or sweatshirt.

As OutKick's Ricky Cobb and Ronnie T-Shirts discussed on a recent episode of The Ricky Cobb Show, it was an impressive catch.

The birds were safely removed from the plan, but that doesn't make the situation any less horrific for those of us with a fear of birds or a fear of the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock classic The Birds starring Tippi Hedren (who is completely on my list of history's top five Tippis).

Now, if I were on that plane, you wouldn't see me in any of those videos, because the second we had a couple of birds running amok, I'd lock myself in that airplane restroom and hole up there faster than a guy who had just spent a week in Cincinnati eating nothing but Skyline Chili.

They wouldn't be able to get me out of there until someone presented me with a picture of that day's newspaper sitting in an empty, bird-free fuselage.